185 buildings, 63 of them homes, have disappeared so far under the lava wall caused by the eruption of the volcano in La Palma. This first estimate of damage, facilitated after the Meeting of the Steering Committee of the Volcanic Emergencies Plan, will increase as the situation is known in allow. The neighbors of this core of the Municipality of Llanos de Aridanelo have evacuated in the morning with the magma in sight and the smoke over their heads.

PEDRO SÁNCHEZ ・ 9 DAYS AGO