So, a bunch of Mad Max cars are for sale...

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Remember when Mad Max: Fury Road came out in 2015, and everyone made their cute little jokes about the coming apocalypse and how we were probably on the road to a future just like the one depicted in the film? And then remember the six years after that, when everyone just sort of... stopped laughing? Maybe Furiosa was right after all: out here, everything hurts.

guitar.com

The amplifier-toting Doof Wagon from Mad Max: Fury Road is up for auction

Being on the road can be rough business for bands. We’ve all heard horror stories of gear being stolen out of tour vans or musicians getting stiffed by an unfair booker. That probably wouldn’t happen as often as it does if bands were rolling up to gigs in a 15-tonne military truck armed with a flame-throwing guitar and a wall of amplifiers. And as it so happens, the Doof Wagon from Mad Max: Fury Road is now up for auction.
ComicBook

Original Mad Max Movies Hit 4K Blu-ray with SteelBooks and a Box Set

Fans of the Mad Max film series just got a bunch of new options for their 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray library. Warner Bros. has launched standalone 4K Blu-ray releases with exclusive SteelBook variants for Mad Max: The Road Warrior (1981) and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) starring Mel Gibson. They've also released a 4-disc anthology 4K Blu-ray set that adds Mad Max (1979) and Mad Max: Fury Road (2015).
codelist.biz

“Mad Max: Furiosa” cinema release postponed – News 2021

It’s been six years since “Mad Max: Fury Road” thrilled critics and audiences. The sequel of the trilogy from the 80s won a total of six Oscars. Nevertheless, the sequel, which is already in the works, is a long time coming. Now the start of Mad Max: Furiosa has been postponed for another year.
MotorBiscuit

‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Vehicles Are on Their Way to Auction

Many people are excited about movie memorabilia, and that sometimes includes vehicles used in films. Movie cars that have gone up for auction range from Herbie the Love Bug to the 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spider used in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Now the fascinating cars from Mad Max: Fury Road are coming to auction. Here’s how you can add one of these famous vehicles to your collection.
dailynewsen.com

Auction the extravagant autos of 'Mad Max: Fury on the road' in Australia

An auction that ends on Sunday in Australia puts on sale 13 extravagant vehicles of the Movie Movie Tquiller: Fury on the road, a 2015 film set in a postapocalitopic desert. "The first time I saw them, I'm almost sure I heard one of the cars say 'I need you to drive me angry'", he told the AFP Geoff McKew, self-catering expert Lloyds Auctions.
wearemoviegeeks.com

THE MAD MAX ANTHOLOGY – All Four Mad Max Films Together on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital HD – Available November 2nd

Greetings from The Humungus! The Lord Humungus! The Warrior of the Wasteland! The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla!”. arner Bros. Home Entertainment announced today that The Mad Max Anthology, featuring 1979’s acclaimed post-apocalyptic action film Mad Max, 1981’s Mad Max The Road Warrior, 1985’s Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome and 2015’s Mad Max Fury Road will be released together on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital HD on November 2. Created by George Miller and Byron Kennedy, Miller directed or co-directed all four films. Mel Gibson starred as Max Rockatansky in the first three films and Tom Hardy took over the lead role in the fourth film. Additionally Mad Max The Road Warrior and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome will also be available individually in 4K, joining Mad Max and Mad Max Fury Road which are already available in 4K.
MovieWeb

The Mad Max Anthology Brings Entire Series Together on 4K Ultra HD for the First Time

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced the 4K Ultra HD release of The Mad Max Anthology, including all four movies in the Max Max series. Featuring 1979's Mad Max, 1981's Mad Max: The Road Warrior, 1985's Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome, and 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, the set will release all movies together on 4K UHD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital HD on Nov. 2. Additionally Mad Max: The Road Warrior and Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome will also be available individually in 4K, joining Mad Max and Mad Max: Fury Road which are already available in 4K.
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

MAD MAX ANTHOLOGY Box Set Brings All Four Films To 4K Blu-Ray For The First Time This November

November 2 is going to be a lovely day for Mad Max fans, as George Miller's post-apocalyptic quadrilogy will be released in 4K resolution for the first time ever. Warner Brothers Home Entertainment has announced that a 4K Ultra and Blu-Ray collection titled The Mad Max Anthology will be hitting shelves in time for Christmas, and include 1979's Mad Max, 1981's Mad Max: The Road Warrior, 1985’s Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome and 2015’s Mad Max Fury Road. The original film and recent Fury Road are already available on 4K, but this will mark the first time the middle two instalments will be released in that format.
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious As Summer Comes To An End

These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we hold onto the last few days of summer.
topgear.com

The best Bond cars ever, part 3: the Lotus Esprit

Bond films reflect eras, not just the geopolitical ones unfolding during production, but also the one that was the backdrop to your first 007 viewing experience. And if you happen to be a child of the Seventies, then Roger Moore’s your man, and the Lotus Esprit is the car. Elon Musk is such a fanboy he paid almost $1m for one of the prop cars at an auction in 2013. When asked in a 2019 Tesla shareholder’s meeting whether he’d consider creating an aquatic car, he replied, “Funny you should mention that... we do have a design for a submarine car like the one from The Spy Who Loved Me...”
moviehole.net

Briefs : Wonka, Statham/Ritchie’s next, Mad Max and Karate Kid 4K Sets & more!

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” prequel “Wonka”, starring Timothee Chalamet, is now in production in the UK. Starring alongside Chalamet are Rowan Atkinson (the “Johnny English” and “Mr. Bean” films, “Love Actually”), Mathew Baynton (“The Wrong Mans,” “Ghosts”), Jim Carter (“Downton Abbey”), Oscar winner Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”), Tom Davis (“Paddington 2,” “King Gary”), Simon Farnaby (the “Paddington” films, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”), Rich Fulcher (“Marriage Story,” “Disenchantment”), Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water,” the “Paddington” films, “Spencer”), Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (“Paddington 2,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” “Mary Poppins Returns”), Paterson Joseph (“Vigil,” “Noughts + Crosses”), Emmy and Peabody Award winner Keegan-Michael Key (“The Prom,” “Schmigadoon”), Calah Lane (“The Day Shall Come”), Matt Lucas (“Paddington,” “Little Britain”), Colin O’Brien (“The Mothership”), Natasha Rothwell (“White Lotus,” “Insecure”), Rakhee Thakrar (“Sex Education,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral”) and Ellie White (“The Other One,” “The Windsors”).
cinelinx.com

Mad Max Anthology Brings George Miller’s Saga to 4K This November

Just in time for the Holidays, Warner Bros has announced a new Mad Max collection that brings all four films together in the 4K format. Warner Bros keeps giving us new Mad Max collections, and I for one, will continue to buy them. This time around, however, gives the entire film collection the 4K treatment. Where Mad Max and Fury Road have already gotten the upgrade, The Road Warrior and Beyond Thunderdome are now joining in on the fun.
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
rapradar.com

Video: G Herbo “Stand The Rain (Mad Max)”

G Herbo riddles with bullets in his 25 album’s new video. Inspired by the post-apocalyptical action film series, G Herbo suits up in his vest and ski-mask and bares the rain at a shooting range. Leah Stanley. I have so many people to thank for their encouragement and advice. I...
Elle

Jason Momoa's Son Looks Just Like Him At No Time To Die Premiere

Jason Momoa hit the red carpet for the premiere of No Time To Die on Tuesday [28 September], but everyone was paying attention to Jason's son, Nakoa-Wolf, and how similar the pair look. Of course, you'd expect parents and children to look related, but these two have taken it to...
thesource.com

[WATCH] G Herbo Releases Video for “Stand the Rain (Mad Max)”

G Herbo is back with a new video from his 25 album, releasing the look for “Stand the Rain (Mad Max).”. The new black-and-white video brings Herbo to detail his life of struggles and how he continues to fight off the hurdles. While the 25 album is still rolling, Herbo...
ComicBook

Jamie Foxx Wants to Remake a Stephen King Classic With a Black Lead

In a horror marketplace driven by Jordan Peele's complex psychological horror films with Black protagonists, a Jamie Foxx-led take on Stephen King's classic Misery seems like a no-brainer -- and, indeed, that is apparently an idea that Foxx has had. In a new interview, Foxx told Men's Health magazine that he has already rewritten the story, which centers on a best-selling horror author who is kidnapped and tortured by a super-fan who wants a sequel to one of his most popular works. The Foxx version, apparently, is loosely based on an interaction he had with a couple who won an evening with the star at a charity auction.
bloody-disgusting.com

Want to Be “Killed” by Michael Myers? Here’s Your Chance!

I know we’ve all dreamed of being killed by an iconic slasher on screen, but what if you could win the opportunity to be “killed” by Michael Myers on the set of your own Hollywood production?. Universal Pictures wants you to enter for your chance to win a trip for...
