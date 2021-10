BRANDON, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Receiving votes Brandon Valley would come away with a straight-set victory over Watertown on Thursday. Set scores of 25-12, 25-12, 25-20. Emma Koch would lead the attack with 7 kills and have one assist on the defensive side of the ball. Maddie Rohde with 18 digs, Kendall Paulson would have five kills and eight digs, Emily Tisher with five kills, and Kayla Volken would have two aces at the serving line.

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 13 DAYS AGO