CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Far From Texas, The Virginia Governor's Race Will Test How Abortion Motivates Voters

By Danielle Kurtzleben
North Country Public Radio
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Byrd said that had it not been for the restrictive new Texas abortion law, she probably wouldn't have signed up to volunteer to canvass for Planned Parenthood. "I wish I could say that I would have, but no — this is really the far stretch that's kind of encouraging me to stand up more," she said. "This is telling me I need to be out there. I need to be spreading the word."

www.northcountrypublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Texas Health
Local
Virginia Government
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
City
Woodbridge, VA
Local
Texas Elections
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Ralph Northam
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy