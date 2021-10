Valencia vs Athletic Club: The two historic teams of La Liga will go head to head against each other on the 25th of September for the seventh match of the season. Valencia started off the season excellently picking up 3 victories out of their first four matches and were among the Top-3 teams in the table. However, two consecutive defeats in the same week against real Madrid and Sevilla have landed them back in reality. Especially the defeat against Real Madrid would have dented their confidence as they let a 1 goal cushion clip in the final 5 minutes of the match. Jose Bordalas will want his side to shake off the poor results and hope his team turns things around in what will be their third difficult match in a week.

