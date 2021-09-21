UK Charts: Cruis'n Blast Just Sneaks Into Top 40, WarioWare Stays In Top Ten

I’ve been a fan of the Cruis’n franchise ever since they released Cruis’n USA on the Nintendo 64 back in 1996. Sure, it might not have been to the most glamorous game, or even have had great gameplay mechanics (they were atrocious), but something about its insane, high-speed action still enamored me and my friends alike. There was something so appealing about racing through various areas of the US at breakneck speeds, even if the San Francisco levels made me want to throw my controller across the room in frustration. Well after several other iterations and a long hiatus since Cruis’n in 2007, Raw Thrills has finally blessed us with Cruis’n Blast, arguably the best game in the series to date.

