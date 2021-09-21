CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Charts: Cruis'n Blast Just Sneaks Into Top 40, WarioWare Stays In Top Ten

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK physical chart data is now in for the week ending 18th September, revealing that four Nintendo titles made it into the top ten this week. Further down the pecking order, Switch exclusive Cruis'n Blast just managed to sneak into the top 40 by landing in 37th spot. The game seems to have picked up a modest but passionate fanbase over its first few days on sale, with a common thought being that Nintendo could – and possibly should – have put more effort into marketing what is a hugely entertaining racer.

