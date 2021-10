Former Arsenal player Gael Clichy says Mikel Arteta ‘could be the next Arsene Wenger’ after the Gunners’ 3-1 demolition of Spurs on Sunday.The game was put to bed at half-time as Arsenal headed into the break 3-0 up after goals from Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka. Spurs got a consolation score through Son Heung-min in the second 45 but Arteta’s men were dominant throughout.The performance has led Clichy to compare the Arsenal boss to arguably the club’s best manager in Wenger. The former boss won 17 trophies with the club including three Premier League titles.Clichy told BBC...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO