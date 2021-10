Votto (knee) will start at first base and bat cleanup Monday against the Pirates. Votto draws back into the starting nine after a sore left knee limited him to a bench role in the final two games of the Reds' weekend series with the Nationals. Though Cincinnati heads into the final week of the regular season with the faintest of playoff hopes, Votto isn't expected to be shut down, provided his knee doesn't act up again. The 38-year-old has turned in a huge second half for the Reds, batting .280 with 22 home runs, 52 RBI, 43 runs and 47 walks in 64 games.

