Garfield County, CO

Aspen Glen Golf Company makes its case for eagle nest buffer zone’s removal

By Matthew Bennett, Aspen Daily News Staff Writer
Aspen Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAspen Glen Golf Company’s request to have an eagle nest buffer zone lifted from a portion of the country club community has ruffled some feathers. Dozens of written public comments submitted to the Board of Garfield County Commissioners ahead of the elected officials’ Monday’s meeting made that much clear. Many of their writers — who were Aspen Glen residents, themselves — staunchly opposed the golf company’s desire to do away with the existing eagle nest protections.

