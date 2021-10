With the release of Windows 11 just two weeks away (October 5th), I daresay that many of you looking forward to the new operating system transition have already started the work of getting your PC in, metaphorically speaking, shipshape condition. Well, if that is the case and you currently use an Nvidia graphics card, then you’re going to want to check out the latest driver update as, aside from it packing game ready support for 8 titles, it also has all the tech you need to get you well prepared and fully supported (well, in GPU terms at least) for Windows 11!

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO