Danville, KY

Nathan Lindsay, 44

 9 days ago

Nathan Lindsay, 44, of Danville passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. He was born in Pensacola, Florida on March 26, 1977 to Karen Logsdon Phillips of Danville, who survives, and the late John Edgar Lindsay. He was a grandson of the late George Lindsay Sr. and Gustava “Gussie” Westerfield Lindsay. Nathan attended Boyle County High School and was a Mechanic at Smart Lube in Danville. He was the best and most honest mechanic around; everything he did involved cars. Nathan enjoyed fishing and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He was a loyal, lifetime friend and was always quick witted with jokes. Nathan loved his children and his family. He was a faithful son.

