CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Richard Powers Spins A Smaller, Sadder Story In 'Bewilderment'

By Heller McAlpin
NPR
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Life assembles itself on accumulating mistakes." That's just one nugget of wisdom in Richard Powers' latest novel, a heartrending tale of loss. Bewilderment is a smaller, less complex book than his Pulitzer Prize-winning magnum opus, The Overstory (2018), although it also involves the devastating toll of environmental catastrophes. But in his 13th novel, Powers turns his attention from trees to creatures, and from a large cast spanning decades to a tightly bound father-son pair. His overarching concern is with endangered species — including humans, whose habit of turning a blind eye toward what doesn't immediately affect them has imperiled our future on this planet.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

A father, a son, a dying planet in ‘Bewilderment’

Solastalgia: Mourning what has been lost to catastrophic climate change. That distress — particularly among the young — is what spurred Richard Powers, one of America’s most ambitious and imaginative novelists, to write his 14th and latest work, “Bewilderment.” In a year of unprecedented worldwide drought, fire, and flooding, it couldn’t be timelier.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Post

Fresh off a Pulitzer win for ‘The Overstory,’ Richard Powers delivers another environmental ode

Richard Powers’s poignant new novel, “Bewilderment,” is a cri de cœur. Like his recent masterpiece, “The Overstory,” which won a Pulitzer Prize, “Bewilderment” deplores humanity’s destruction of the environment and the perverse incentives that make our descent toward universal suicide so difficult to stop. But unlike “The Overstory,” with its...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Sagan
Person
Daniel Keyes
Person
Richard Powers
Rolla Daily News

Tim Richards Column: The Real… Rest of The Story

In 2009, while researching a story I had heard broadcaster Paul Harvey tell on his Rest of the Story broadcast, I learned the legendary newsman’s wife had died the previous year. At the time of Lynne’s death, the couple had been married for more than 65 years. Few who heard...
CELEBRITIES
resilience.org

Review: Power by Richard Heinberg

416 pp. New Society Publishers – Sept. 2021. $24.99. If you know Richard Heinberg for his many previous writings on energy, you may initially assume that the title of his latest book refers to power strictly in its physics sense. But as you begin reading, it becomes apparent that he’s using a vastly broader definition of the term. For him,
BOOKS & LITERATURE
telegraphherald.com

Photojournalist shares power of stories, sacrifice at UD

In the middle of a presentation on immigration and storytelling Tuesday at University of Dubuque’s Heritage Center, the audience erupted into quiet conversation. Saul Flores, a motivational speaker and photojournalist, asked the theater full of college students to share with one another about someone in their lives who sacrificed for them.
DUBUQUE, IA
districtchronicles.com

Despite her huge success,Barbara Walters regrets about not having more children and worried about the relationship with her adopted daughter

The former news anchor, TV host and legendary journalist Barbara Walters opened up about her regrets in life, including not having a bigger family. Barbara Walters is one of the most important names when it comes to journalism. She’s been honored with numerous awards during her impressive career, from a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to Emmy Awards.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Dsm#Isola#Tedia#Covid
talesbuzz.com

The Other Way star Jenny Slatten found a new job that she loves

Thanks to her boy toy, Sumit Singh, Jenny Slatten has not had the easiest road to love. But things are finally looking up for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star in the most unlikely of ways. Instagram blogger @90daythemelanatedway shared with fans that Jenny found herself a job.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Your Fall 2021 Horoscope Is Here

The Astro Poets break down what to expect this autumn, aka the time of the soul, based on your zodiac sign. With the end of Summer Fridays and the start of Fashion Week and back to school, it may already feel like fall is already upon us, but it's technically still around the corner. This year's autumnal equinox happens at precisely 3:20 pm on Wednesday, September 22, marking the beginning of fall.
LIFESTYLE
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Stuns While Taking a Dip at Scenic Location

Danielle Colby is out here living her best life. On Sunday, the American Pickers star posted a breath-taking photo showing off her unique look. At this point, just about everyone knows Danielle Colby for her role on the History Channel show American Pickers. She was the inked-up girl that worked in the office of the antique shop Antique Archaeology. She had been a close friend of fellow American Pickers star Mike Wolfe for nearly a decade before the idea of the show even came to be. Nowadays, however, Colby has made a name for herself through her modeling and her travel.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
healththoroughfare.com

Dark Energy Accidentally Discovered on Earth? What a New Experiment Finds

Astrophysicists always knew that dark energy exists in much higher amounts than the usual matter we interact with every day. Our Universe’s everlasting expansion is driven by a mysterious force that even accelerates the process – it’s called dark energy, and it may not be too mysterious anymore after a new experiment.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

The Eerie Perfection of 'Zen Stones': How Rocks Maintain Balance on Pillars of Ice

On the frozen surface of Lake Baikal in Siberia, nature makes art. There, on the frozen lake, stones can be found balancing atop narrow pedestals of ice in shallow cavities, as though carefully sculpted and placed. These are called 'Zen stones', and scientists have finally figured out how these formations occur – by reproducing the phenomenon in the lab. The stone, physicists have found, acts as a sort of umbrella, shading just a small column of ice from solar radiation, and preventing it from sublimating, resulting in a thin structure of ice supporting the stone. Moreover, far-infrared black-body irradiance of the stone itself...
VISUAL ART
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Finally Know What Force Shaped The Ancient River Valleys on Mars

It may be dry as desert bones these days, but Mars was once so wet that entire landscapes were shaped by running water. Wild floods thundered across the red ground, gouging chasms in the Martian surface and dumping vast quantities of sediment that changed the shape of the landscape. And, in contrast to such landscape-changing water movement on Earth, they happened quickly, on timescales of just a few weeks. These floods were from overflowing lakes filling craters on the Mars surface, and were much more common than we thought, according to a newly published study. "If we think about how sediment was being...
ASTRONOMY
getty.edu

The Power of Telling Your Own Story

We go about life immersed in our day-to-day tasks, responsibilities, and relationships, without necessarily thinking about our legacy or how we want to be remembered. But what happens when you’re gone?. In the case of African American choreographer and video artist Blondell Cummings, her multidisciplinary artmaking left behind a record...
VISUAL ART
goodmenproject.com

Real Men Feel: The Power of Traumatic Stories [Podcast]

When you change your perspective, you change your story, and you change your life. Listen to Real Men Feel, #251, “The Power of Traumatic Stories” here:. Nathaniel Brown is a speaker, coach, author, and survivor of childhood sexual abuse who believes we can all learn to “re-see” our traumatic experiences with a new perspective, allowing us to engage with life differently.
MENTAL HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Mystery Gamma Rays Could Originate From Sleepy Black Holes, Astronomers Say

The most energetic light and particles in the Universe represent an enduring mystery: we don't know where they come from. Sure, we can trace some; but there's more gamma radiation and neutrinos streaming through the Universe than we can account for. A lot more. And astronomers have just found an explanation for some of them: nearly dormant black holes. This, they say, can explain the excess of 'soft' gamma rays in the Universe without relying on cold (nonthermal) electrons – which has always been a problematic explanation, because electrons become thermalized on timescales thought to be too short to generate high-energy particles. Gamma...
ASTRONOMY
ComicBook

Jamie Foxx Wants to Remake a Stephen King Classic With a Black Lead

In a horror marketplace driven by Jordan Peele's complex psychological horror films with Black protagonists, a Jamie Foxx-led take on Stephen King's classic Misery seems like a no-brainer -- and, indeed, that is apparently an idea that Foxx has had. In a new interview, Foxx told Men's Health magazine that he has already rewritten the story, which centers on a best-selling horror author who is kidnapped and tortured by a super-fan who wants a sequel to one of his most popular works. The Foxx version, apparently, is loosely based on an interaction he had with a couple who won an evening with the star at a charity auction.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy