CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basalt, CO

Video series provides a bridge

Aspen Daily News
 9 days ago

A huge shout out to the Basalt Public Arts Committee and our donors for their support of our original web series, CONFLUENCE. It has been our goal at Hudson Reed Ensemble to provide entertainment and performance opportunities for residents of our valley. This video series has provided a bridge for our company over these troubled COVID waters. Episode 2 of this free series premieres Saturday on our website: www.hudsonreedensemble.org.

www.aspendailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Basalt, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web Series#Arts#Hudson Reed Ensemble#Covid

Comments / 0

Community Policy