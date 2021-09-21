Video series provides a bridge
A huge shout out to the Basalt Public Arts Committee and our donors for their support of our original web series, CONFLUENCE. It has been our goal at Hudson Reed Ensemble to provide entertainment and performance opportunities for residents of our valley. This video series has provided a bridge for our company over these troubled COVID waters. Episode 2 of this free series premieres Saturday on our website: www.hudsonreedensemble.org.www.aspendailynews.com
