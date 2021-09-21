CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Harriette Cole: I’d like to try him out as my boyfriend but there’s this big red flag

By Harriette Cole
Mercury News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR HARRIETTE: I’ve known one of my closest friends for a few years now. We are both flirtatious with each other, which leaves me confused about whether he wants to be more than friends. One thing I don’t like is that he just stops talking to me over the smallest...

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 12

Alex O.
9d ago

To the high schooler wanting space from his parents because he feels they are smothering him with too much attention: Consider yourself lucky. The time will come when they will no longer be a part of your life. Try to cherish those moments, and be understanding of their 'empty nest' anxiety. They only want to share their love.

Reply
7
Paul W
8d ago

Why not just sleep with him without committing to anything else? Once that physical chemistry it out of the way, maybe your mind will be clearer that you shouldn't be with him in any permanent sense.

Reply
2
Paula Hollvey
7d ago

lt appears he has narcissistic tendencies! 👀 with your eyes not just your heart! when someone can turn on and turn off without consideration of your emotional roller coaster when he feels like it. those are not signs for healthy relationships. lf he does that on a friendship level only imagine what happens when you become intimate! Pay attention and protect your heart!!

Reply
2
Related
Mercury News

Harriette Cole: I quit my job on the first day, and I got these nasty texts

DEAR HARRIETTE: I quit a job on the first day of training. It was a restaurant job. The environment was so stressful and awful I could just tell it wasn’t going to work out. The same day that I quit, I received a slew of hateful text messages from an unknown number; I’m assuming it was the girl who trained me.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Red#Friendship#Dreamleapers
Slate

I Can’t Believe My Boyfriend Kept This Huge Secret from Me

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I started dating my boyfriend “Benny” less than two years ago. After six months together, he revealed a huge secret: he has FIVE children! He explained at the time that he hadn’t told me sooner because in the past, women he’d just started dating took the news badly and walked away before anything could develop between them. And I’ll admit that if I’d known, I would have done the same thing. I had reservations about dating men with kids, and five of them would have seemed way too daunting. However, because I’d fallen for him by the time he broke the news to me, I decided to give him and his kids a chance. Now, after a lot of soul-searching, I’ve come to the conclusion that this is indeed a deal-breaker. Ever since the reveal, our relationship has pretty much revolved around his kids.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Tracey Folly

Cheating on my husband didn’t make me a bad person

But it did make me a bad wife. I cheated on my husband. Let’s just get that out of the way up front. On a warm September day four years earlier, I had stood beside him while wearing cheap shoes and a ruffled white party dress that barely reached my knees and promised to love, honor, and obey. In the end, I did none of the three.
providencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Woman should leave abusive relationship

I am in a relationship with a man my age. We share many interests and values. The problem, I believe, is his lack of respect for me. I want to be communicated with in a way that shows love and kindness. He says he respects me, but his behavior does not demonstrate it. He yells, is critical, and is very impatient with me.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
providencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Husband's surprise offspring upends marriage

My good friend just found out that her husband has a grown child he's never known about. This person was born many years before my friend and her husband even knew each other. He was not in a relationship with the mother of this child. My friend is shattered. She...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Mercury News

Harriette Cole: I don’t think my friend knows his dad is dying

DEAR HARRIETTE: I ran into an old friend’s parents a couple of weeks ago, and I immediately saw that my friend’s father is gravely ill. My grandfather died a couple of years ago, and my friend’s dad looked just like he did before he passed away: He is very thin, his eyes are sunken back and he could hardly walk. It was awful to see.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Dear Fiona: My twin sister’s new boyfriend is constantly around and it’s too much

The problem…“I am in a situation where advice is greatly needed, especially from a non-biased source. My identical twin sister and I have been living together for a year. We usually spend a lot of time together, such as cooking, watching tv, going out for dinner or drinks, etc. Where I need help is, she recently got a new boyfriend and they have been together for a month.“He has stayed over at our place every single night since then, and I feel like my privacy is being invaded. When he is around, she acts like I don’t exist. They are...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TODAY.com

I want to vacation without my husband — what does that say about my marriage?

Caroline Moss is an author and host of the podcast "Gee Thanks, Just Bought It," which helps people find the products they need to make life easier, better and more productive. Now with this column, "Asking for a Friend," she's helping people with the advice they need to make life easier, better and more productive. To submit a question, email us at tmrwadvice@nbcuni.com or click here.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Mercury News

Harriette Cole: How do I help my neighbor without making her feel like a pity case?

DEAR HARRIETTE: My neighbor is an elderly woman who lives alone because her husband passed away a few years ago and her children live in a different state. We’ve never been close — perhaps because my block isn’t the friendliest. Nonetheless, I want to reach out to her and let her know that we are here if she wants to come over for dinner or needs a favor.
SAN JOSE, CA
Telegraph

'I don't like my husband's best friend. What should I do?'

I’m uncomfortable with my husband’s best friend, Michelle. They met at university and got together briefly but he swears they have been just friends ever since. She has few female friends and is cold – but I said nothing to my husband, even when she was his ‘best woman’ at our wedding. Michelle recently broke up with her boyfriend and wants my husband to go and see her in London – apparently ‘she needs her best friend’. (We live in Glasgow.) He was stunned when I said I wasn’t comfortable. Can I put my foot down? — Wary.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy