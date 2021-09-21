CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

7 people skills of truly charming people

By Sira Mas
Ladders
Ladders
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05K7UT_0c2tuk7n00

People skills encompass a large group of abilities that help us interact with others in an effective way.

These skills are often hard to learn and master, because dealing with others effectively also means being able to adapt yourself to different situations and personalities. However, our motivation to grow and improve can help us learn and develop the soft skills that are not already part of our personality.

If we observe the most charming people we know, we can see they tend to have in common some fundamental skills, that make it easier for them to connect with others and be well-liked.

What follows are the skills they usually have in common and that you can easily learn and apply to your everyday interactions.

1. The ability to put themselves in other people’s shoes

Do you know what is one of the most important people skills?

One of the most fundamental skills is being able to put yourself in others’ shoes. It makes your life easier, because when you see things from someone else’s point of view, it’s more difficult you’ll take things personally.

And it makes other people’s life easier too — when they interact with you — because they feel understood. When you make someone feel understood, you open a communication channel that was probably closed or where your voice somehow didn’t fit.

And putting yourself in someone else’s shoes is all about this: understanding others and making them feel understood, so that they can understand you too.

This doesn’t necessarily mean you have to agree on everything with someone. As Jacquelyn Smith explains in an article published in Forbes, “Sometimes being able to relate to others simply means that you’re willing to agree to disagree with mutual respect; letting them know you understand their position.”

2. The ability to admit their mistakes

One of my first jobs in Rome was in a Visa Application Center. We received applications from people who needed a visa to travel to a country outside of Europe, and one of our tasks was to collect each applicant’s fingerprints.

One day, one of my colleagues, Helena, collected the fingerprints of one customer, but registered the data of her sister into the system. That type of mistake was difficult to fix, as we had to speak directly with the local embassy.

However, Helena immediately apologized to the entire team for her mistake and took care of contacting the embassy to fix the issue. I admired her for how she handled the situation.

Few people have the ability to admit their mistakes — without getting defensive — probably because, as Mel Schwartz L.C.S.W. explains, “One of the most prevalent and damaging themes in our culture is the need to be right.”

There is something these people do differently, that makes it easier for them to admit when they’re wrong. They let go of this need to be right. And this makes their relationships easier and healthier. When they know they screwed up, and someone calls them out on it, they admit their mistake and look for a way to fix it. And they prevent unnecessary conflict.

3. Honesty

This goes hand in hand with the previous point, as admitting a mistake is one of the things we can do to be honest with others. And being honest helps build trust.

If you think about it, when someone is consistently honest with us, we tend to trust them more. Because we know they mean what they say.

Charming people learned the importance of putting honesty first in any kind of relationship, and they prefer to be authentic and telling you the truth instead of telling you what you want to hear.

4. Sense of humor

A sense of humor is an essential people skill.

In particular, when you don’t take yourself too seriously and you find humor even in your flaws, people tend to find you more likable. This happens because laughing at yourself is a way to make yourself more accessible to others by showing to them that you have imperfections too, and that you don’t care too much about those defects.

Not to mention, when you let go of the need to be approved by others, life gets easier and even your relationships do.

As Frank T. McAndrew Ph.D. explains, “a sense of humor is a socially valued trait that almost all of us would prefer to have more of. And a person with an undeveloped sense of humor lacks a social skill that puts them at a disadvantage in the their everyday social life.”

5. The ability to show a genuine interest in others

As I mentioned in other articles, most people love to talk about themselves, so they tend to redirect every conversation to themselves. Instead, few people are able to show a truly genuine interest in others.

People who usually better connect with others are the ones who have the habit of asking quality questions; so they can learn more about what you’re telling them. They let go of the need to talk about themselves and let their curiosity guide their interactions.

Instead of saying, “Oh yes, that happened to me to; in fact, I have a better story,” they say, “Wow, that’s interesting. Please, tell me more.”

6. Good manners

Good manners are essential when it comes to successfully interact with others. It may sound obvious, yet, as Jacquelyn Smith explains in Forbes, some people need little reminders.

Also, in an interesting article published in Psychology Today, professor Paul J. Zak explains that “when someone is nice towards another person, the recipient’s brain releases oxytocin and this causes him or her to respond with kindness.”

I don’t know about you, but it truly amazes me how some small behaviors can trigger chemical reactions in someone else’s brain. And how we can make someone’s day by just being kind.

7. Empathic listening

In his masterpiece “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” Stephen R. Covey explained that one of the habits successful people have in common — and that we should all learn — is listen with the intent to understand.

As Covey said, most of us typically seek first to be understood. What only few people do, instead, is listen to others with the intent to understand them and make them feel understood.

This is also called empathic listening, and it’s one of the most important people skills.

Like I said, people skills can be hard to learn and master.

However, simple things like putting yourself in others’ shoes, being honest, showing a genuine interest in others, and admitting your mistakes, can definitely help you better connect with others and transform your relationships.

This article first appeared on Medium.

Comments / 0

Related
Ladders

6 qualities of subtly insecure people

Some people are highly insecure. You can see it from the way they talk, from how they move, and even from their posture. Actually, some of them even say it out loud. There are also people who from the outside look particularly confident — they take care of their appearance, dress elegant, speak and walk confidently — while the reality is they have a deep lack of self-esteem. Their insecurity is more subtle, because in order to see it, you have to look closer at them and how they behave.
MENTAL HEALTH
goodmenproject.com

The People of the Mind

As if it wasn’t hard enough to deal with the people who hurt you who were supposed to love you, you also have to deal with their representatives you carry around in your head. Actual people you can divorce, send to jail, move across the country and never see again; the people of the mind follow you, they share your bed despite divorce. Regardless of orders of protection, they dog your footsteps, day and night. It’s imperative you find a way to cope with these imaginary people or they will do you more harm than the real ones ever could.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Thrive Global

The Problem With Personality

In the fall of 2005, magician Derren Brown performed a peculiar experiment. He asked a group of volunteers for their birthdays, and subsequently gave each of them an individualized astrology reading. Without having ever met any of them, Brown would tell them the most intimate aspects of their personality. The volunteers couldn’t believe it. How could this virtual stranger know so much about their life? When later asked, they would describe their reading as “shockingly accurate” – except that it wasn’t, because Brown had deceived them. Each volunteer was given the exact same reading – word for word. What they thought was a unique description of their life and personality was actually widely applicable to almost everybody. And regardless how many times Brown repeated the experiment in England, America, or Spain, the reading was always described as “shockingly accurate”.
SPAIN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People Skills#Soft Skills#Europe#Visa Application Center
bizjournals

People on the Move

Carol Roby has been named Director of Learning and Development at Commodore Builders. Also known fondly as the “Dean of Students for Commodore Academy,” Roby brings 25 years of relevant experience to her new position. Prior to joining Commodore, Roby worked with Forum, one of the world’s leading people and leadership development companies, working alongside many of the world’s premier subject matter experts. She is also responsible for the development of three start-up companies: Talent Trust, a company focused on recruitment and retention strategies; Impact Seat, an organization focused on diversity and inclusion strategies for leadership development, organization design and learning; and most recently, Advoqt, a cyber security consulting company, which Roby helped to open a learning academy for women, veterans and people of color interested in cyber security. A native of New Hampshire, Roby is a current and long-time resident of Marblehead where she lives with her wife Michele.
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1

Esports can teach people many skills for the future

Find out how the skills that make a great esports player will actually help teach you how to be a better professional at your job. Esports and Teaching People the Skills of the Future. For many people, eSports is just a pastime, but the truth of the matter is that...
VIDEO GAMES
telegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: Reconnected romance demands disconnection

Dear Amy: I have been dating an old high school romance for six years. We reconnected after his wife left him for another man and he had started dating other women, including me. I was his confidante for many months, and our friendship turned to commitment. He has insisted on...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
goodmenproject.com

I Love You But I. Just. Can’t.

I have had enough. Today is it not about some unfortunate circumstance or moment – I have had enough of myself. I accepted things that were not true and were not acceptable. I heard things in my heart that were unhappy and I hushed them. I had dreams and I chose not to build them closer into my reality. I knew I had longings and I did not choose to try to further identify them and be more intelligent about figuring them out.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Tara Blair Ball

Truths about the "Physical Touch" love language

It’s the most misinterpreted love language, and it may be harder for you to understand if it’s not also your own. According to Dr. Gary Chapman, pastor, counselor, and author of The Five Love Languages, people prefer to give and receive affection/love in one of five ways:
femalefirst.co.uk

How to avoid sabotaging your relationships

An exclusive extract from the new book 'Creating the World We Want to Live In.'. Our sense of self is the primary foundation for relationships with others. It informs what we need in our relationships, and whether we tend to see others as a threat, or an ally. It determines whether we are able to be interested in the lives and welfare of others, or relate to them only in terms of our own needs. This applies to close relationships, interactions with colleagues, and how we position those in the wider community.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
psychologytoday.com

Are You Trudging Along With a Helpless Personality?

Parents emotionally condition some children to assume a helpless, impotent role in their relationships. Those in inept roles may have problems coping with daily life, relationship conflict, anxiety, rages of anger, and suicidal feelings. Improving a vulnerable, inept role involves adding strength and vigor to your personality by doing more...
MENTAL HEALTH
BobVila

13 Truths About Multigenerational Living No One Talks About

Multigenerational Households Are Increasingly Common. If you’re considering moving in with extended family, you’re not alone. The number of families residing in a multigenerational household in America has nearly quadrupled over the past decade, according to a recent study from Generations United. They estimate that 66.7 million adults ages 18 and older live with three or more generations of relatives. In recent years, prolonged unemployment, young adults home from shuttered colleges, and other pandemic-related life changes have resulted in even more multigenerational households.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
districtchronicles.com

Despite her huge success,Barbara Walters regrets about not having more children and worried about the relationship with her adopted daughter

The former news anchor, TV host and legendary journalist Barbara Walters opened up about her regrets in life, including not having a bigger family. Barbara Walters is one of the most important names when it comes to journalism. She’s been honored with numerous awards during her impressive career, from a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to Emmy Awards.
RELATIONSHIPS
Ladders

10 important life lessons we are often taught too late

This article was updated on September 17, 2021. Life is a continuous learning experience. Throughout our lives we keep rising and falling, picking up important lessons along the way. Some of these lessons come from experience, yet there are others that we learn watching others or reading in books for example.
PAINTINGS
talesbuzz.com

The Other Way star Jenny Slatten found a new job that she loves

Thanks to her boy toy, Sumit Singh, Jenny Slatten has not had the easiest road to love. But things are finally looking up for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star in the most unlikely of ways. Instagram blogger @90daythemelanatedway shared with fans that Jenny found herself a job.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dear Fiona: My relationship with my in-laws is at breaking point – should we cut them out of our lives?

The problem…“My husband and I have had issues with his parents since before we were married. It’s been over 10 years now – and they’ve tried to encourage him to divorce me, swindled money from us, and edged him out of the family business.“They are extremely traditional and have never supported me working outside the home. His father is verbally abusive to his mother and expects my husband to treat me that way as well. Obviously, my husband does not; we have a good relationship and he supports my career. My in-laws are hardly involved in our children’s lives and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: How to motivate yourself to do something you dread?

Adapted from an online discussion. Hi, Carolyn: I broke my shoulder six weeks ago and yesterday started physiotherapy. I have to do several exercises, several times a day, or I’ll permanently lose my shoulder mobility. The problem is that they are really painful, and I have a low pain threshold....
FITNESS
Thrive Global

Fake Friends: 7 Signs You Are Dealing With One

Have you ever felt one of your friends was not being genuine with you? If you have, you probably know what I’m talking about. Usually, when this happens it’s because that friend is displaying certain behaviors that make us feel uncomfortable — and, as Liane Holliday Willey Ed.D. explains in Psychology Today, sometimes it can even harm our confidence.
RELATIONSHIPS
Walter Rhein

Narcissists Practice Control By Turning You Into Them

A relationship with a narcissist is like smoking. At first, there is a rush. It’s only after years and years that you start to develop health issues. Narcissists know how to turn on the charm. They can appear powerful and competent. It’s easy to fall into the trap of believing the image they present rather than the reality.
Ladders

Ladders

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Ladders is the leading source for professional career news & advice.

 https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/

Comments / 0

Community Policy