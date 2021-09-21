Ted Leonsis's former home is for sale. Take a peek at the property that has hosted celebrities and business luminaries alike.
The exclusive McLean compound built by Monumental Sports and Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis is ready to trade hands again. The 3.5-acre property, which includes a Georgian-style mansion, Olympic-length pool, tennis court, and a guest house that has hosted the likes of Beyonce and Jay-Z, as well as Capitals star Alex Ovechkin, is currently on the market for $14.7 million. Heider Real Estate of TTR Sotheby's International Realty has the listing.www.bizjournals.com
