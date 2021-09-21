Ted Leonsis's former home is for sale. Take a peek at the property that has hosted celebrities and business luminaries alike.

Just as the Green Line stops at the West Hyattsville Metro station, it buzzes past a hive of construction activity. Contractors place beams, plant trees and paint siding a few yards west of the station where a whole new neighborhood is springing up. The Riverfront at West Hyattsville Metro will bring nearly 700 units of housing — half townhomes and half apartments — to land that previously served as a drive-in movie theater, and before that an airstrip. Gilbane Development Co. has made haste, and the first few residents have begun to move in.

