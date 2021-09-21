5 weekly tasks that should be on your office cleaning checklist

Here’s an interesting stat you may have never considered: In 2019, commercial cleaning was a $61 billion business. With so much to check off an office cleaning checklist, it’s no surprise. But while commercial cleaning services are nice, they can be one of the first expenses you’d like to eliminate when times are tough. Do you really need professional cleaning every week?

The answer to that depends on your workspace and the size of your team. But for most solopreneurs or small businesses, the answer is a resounding no. Of course, you do still need to keep a clean office, both for hygienic purposes and as a means of making a good first impression on potential clients.

To help you out, we’ve compiled the ultimate weekly office cleaning checklist, along with tips to make it less of a burden on your life.

1. Dusting

This checklist is designed for weekly cleaning since no entrepreneur has time to clean the whole office every single day. Dusting, however, is one of those things you can squeeze into the last ten minutes of your day and will greatly appreciate the results.

Dusting all of the surfaces of desks, file cabinets, chairs, tables, monitors, and accessories will probably take you less than ten minutes with a feather duster. But not only will it make your office sparkle, but it will also reduce the impact of allergens on sensitive employees, and you might even have fun doing it.SPONSORED CONTENT:

2. Empty trash bins and restock public areas

One of the easiest to overlook services of commercial cleaners is how they keep everything looking new. You don’t have to empty all of the trash cans and restock the toilet paper every day, but depending on the size of your office, you should plan to do it once a week.

Emptying the trash is easy enough, but you can also use a service like Instacart or Postmates to deliver paper towels, toilet paper, and other supplies you need in a hurry.

3. Vacuuming

Vacuuming your office space has never been easier thanks to smart alternatives like the Dreametech D9 Robot Vacuum. The Dreametech D9 intelligently learns up to three floor plans thanks to an upgraded LiDAR system.

That system casts thousands of invisible laser points per second to measure surroundings and rebuild maps in real-time, so it automatically navigates around objects like furniture, cables, and shoes. That means you can just set it and forget it.

4. Mopping

Easily the least fun weekly cleaning activity, it’s nonetheless essential in any non-carpeted office space. You don’t want gunk and grime building up, especially in the kitchen or bathrooms.

You could assign this task to someone new every week to lessen the burden.

5. Damp wipe telephones and other shared appliances

Phones, coffee makers, blenders, elevator buttons — anything that the entire office uses — should get a thorough wipe down every week for disinfecting purposes. Use disinfectant wipes and give all of the buttons and handles in your office a nice wipe. Again, this will only take a few minutes and can go a long way in preventing the spread of viruses within the office.

Running through an office cleaning checklist at least once a week is essential to building a safe and thriving workspace for yourself and your employees, especially these days. The only investment you have to make is in a Dreametech D9, and it will be well worth it.

With automated schedules, multi-floor cleaning, and virtual maps, the Dreametech D9 makes quick work of the largest item on your weekly checklist: vacuuming. With that taken care of automatically every week, you can spend your bits of spare time focusing on other cleaning items that need your attention.

This article first appeared on Entrepreneur.