How to watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ episode 9: Time, TV channel, FREE live stream (9/21/2021)

A new series, from the perspective of a 10-year-old with mature thoughts, is coming to HBO Max this week. “Ten-Year-Old Tom” premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, Sept. 30. The series stars Byron Bowers, Steve Dildarian, Todd Glass and Gillian Jacobs. Created by Steve Dildarian, it’s the story of a young boy who is dealing with the bad influences of the adults around him. Some of those misadventures include dealing with a drug-dealing bus driver and school administrators who want to sleep with his mom.

TV SERIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO