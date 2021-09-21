How to watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ episode 9: Time, TV channel, FREE live stream (9/21/2021)
The roses are back in the hands of the women as “Bachelor in Paradise” hits Week 6 on the beach in Sayulita, Mexico, but a literal storm is brewing on the horizon. “Bachelor in Paradise” season 7, “Week 6” will air on Tuesday, September 21, another tumultuous episode where the series latest villains were “voted off the island,” as it were, and a batch of fresh faces arrived on the beach.www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0