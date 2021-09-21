Higher-income New Yorkers now eligible for rent relief

The state is expanding its COVID rent relief program's reach by serving higher-income New Yorkers as well as landlords whose tenants left them with arrears. Last week, the state's Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance began accepting applications from New Yorkers who earn up to 120% of their area's median income, up from the prior 80% limit. On Long Island, 120% of the area median income is $109,200 for a single person and $155,880 for a family of four, according to OTDA.