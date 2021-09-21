CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Higher-income New Yorkers now eligible for rent relief

By Sarina Trangle sarina.trangle@newsday.com
Newsday
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state is expanding its COVID rent relief program's reach by serving higher-income New Yorkers as well as landlords whose tenants left them with arrears. Last week, the state's Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance began accepting applications from New Yorkers who earn up to 120% of their area's median income, up from the prior 80% limit. On Long Island, 120% of the area median income is $109,200 for a single person and $155,880 for a family of four, according to OTDA.

www.newsday.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden signs bill to avert shutdown

President Biden on Thursday signed a stopgap bill that will keep the government funded through early December, narrowly averting a government shutdown. The House and Senate each passed the continuing resolution earlier Thursday. The bill funds government operations through Dec. 3 and includes $28.6 billion in additional disaster relief and $6.3 billion for Afghan refugee resettlement, as requested by the White House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Nassau, NY
New York City, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
CNN

Pelosi scrambles to pass trillion-dollar infrastructure bill

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been working furiously behind the scenes to build support for the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, personally calling Democrats and talking to members on the House floor as progressives threaten to tank it. Pelosi told reporters she is closer to bringing the two...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#New Yorkers#Covid#Otda
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy