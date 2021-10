AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Many coffee drinkers are celebrating National Coffee Day with a cup o’joe. But there are multiple challenges making it difficult for local coffee shops to keep their doors open. (credit: CBS) Coffee has been a lifelong passion for Freweyni Beyene. She fondly remembers coffee ceremonies from her childhood in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. “When I was 7, we used to have 3 times daily traditional coffee. Morning, afternoon, and evening,” said Beyene. When she grew up, she moved to Colorado and opened Endless Grind Coffee in Aurora. She says she wanted to bring a little bit of Ethiopia to her...

AURORA, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO