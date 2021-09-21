CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada's Trudeau ekes out narrow win in COVID-dominated election

By Nia Williams
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau narrowly won re-election on Monday but failed to secure a majority in parliament, after alienating some voters by calling a snap vote two years early during a fourth wave of the pandemic. The prospect of another minority government, in which Trudeau's Liberals...

