Clemson, SC

Clemson is winning. Why it’s just not enough for an offense that’s used to much more

By Alexis Cubit
Island Packet Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffensive lineman Matt Bockhorst was fiery on the sideline Saturday during No. 9 Clemson’s game against Georgia Tech. Two days later, that fire hadn’t been put out. Bockhorst was direct and spoke with authority. His left knee never stopped bouncing as he talked about the Tigers’ Week 3 contest and his responsibility as a leader on the team. Where some are the silent type, Bockhorst doesn’t mind getting emotional and holding his teammates accountable when needed.

www.islandpacket.com

