Four New York counties that are participating in the HEALing Communities Study – Cayuga, Columbia, Putnam, and Suffolk – are partnering with the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences to provide a free continuing education series to all pharmacists interested in exploring their role in mitigating the impacts of the opioid crisis in their communities. The series is held from 9 – 10:30 am on October 3, 17, 24, and 31 and is led by a team of multi-disciplinary experts working to end the opioid crisis in New York State. Continuing pharmacy education credits will be available for participants. Details about this series can be found at www.cayugacounty.us/pharmacyconference.

