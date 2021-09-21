CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

AAPL Stock Down 2% Yesterday, Apple Releases iOS 15

Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 9 days ago

Judge Rogers sided with Epic on the payment system complaint, but other major decisions in the case went in favor of Apple and its business. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock closed yesterday trading at $142.94, after shedding 2.14% during the day. The loss had, however, cooled off during the extended trading period as AAPL stock had added approximately 0.03%. The dip coincided with notable economic changes both on the company level and on the global scale. Moreover, the larger stock market and the crypto market were in red almost the whole day. From the company, Apple released its latest operating system, the iOS 15 that covers the iPhone 6s to the latest iPhone 13 series.

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Apple macOS Monterey: Everything we know so far

Apple’s macOS received a major overhaul last year with macOS Big Sur, which brought the Mac experience closer to iOS than ever. That doesn’t mean, however, that Apple is done improving on the Mac’s operating system — and the company announced the new macOS Monterey at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference. MacOS Monterey, also known as macOS 12, brings a series of new improvements to the Mac as a whole, including better integration with the iPad, and features that are also coming to the iPhone. Currently, the operating system is in public beta, which basically means that it’s still being refined and...
COMPUTERS
SPY

The Best iPhone 13 Accessories To Buy for that Shiny New iPhone

Table of Contents  Best Cases Best Cables and Chargers  Other Cool iPhone 13 Accessories Just picked up the new iPhone 13? Whether you’re the type to upgrade your iPhone every year or you’re finally ditching your old device — with its shattered screen and 45-minute battery life — one thing is certain: you’re going to need some new iPhone 13 accessories. Of course, the number of new accessories you need to buy will depend on what your last phone model was. For example, if you just upgraded from an 11 or older, you may want to pick up a MagSafe charger. MagSafe allows for...
CELL PHONES
GOBankingRates

Most Successful Penny Stocks Ever

A penny stock is technically any stock trading for below $5 per share, although some actually trade for pennies per share. Penny stocks are generally shunned by mainstream investors as there is...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Stock#Iphone App#Aapl#Apple Releases Ios 15#Apple Inc Lrb#Fortnite#The App Store#Chinese#Marketwatch#Facetime
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 14: Rumors, news, release date, and more

The iPhone 13 was recently announced, but we’re already looking ahead to the iPhone 14. Why? There have been plenty of rumors about the upcoming device, what it will look like, and what features will be on offer. In other words, while the phone could certainly surprise us, we may have a good idea of what the device will end up looking like. If you bought an iPhone 12, you may not even care about what the iPhone 13 offers. Instead, if you upgrade your phone every few years, the iPhone 14 may be more important to you. We’ll be updating this...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Today’s best deals include all-time low prices on iPhones, laptops, robot vacuums, kitchen appliances, and more! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests then...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

$75M AAPL stock options declared for Tim Cook at end of quarter

AAPL stock options have been declared for Tim Cook and five other Apple execs. The SEC filing shows that Cook is in line for more than half a million shares, worth $75M at current value. Four other execs stand to receive shares worth $20M each, while another is in line...
STOCKS
The Independent

Best iPad deals for October 2021: Cheapest discounts on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, as well as having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and couple up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Coinspeaker

Apple (APPL) Stock Up 1%, iPhone 13 Supply Chain Hit by Covid-related Delays

Apple stock has gained approximately 22.5%, 7%, and 3.61% in the past year, YTD, and three months respectively through Tuesday. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock traded around $142.96, up approximately 1% during today’s premarket. AAPL stock, however, closed yesterday trading at $141.92, down 2.38% from the day’s opening price. As it is one of the largest publicly traded smartphone manufacturers in the world, its stock market is heavily scrutinized by analysts all over the world. According to a report by Nikkei Asia, the Apple iPhone 13 series is expected to experience a few weeks of delay before reaching customers’ hands.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple releases latest iOS, iPadOS & macOS Monterey betas to public testers [u]

Apple has released the second version beta of iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 and the eighth beta of macOS Monterey to members of its public beta software testing program. The public beta release comes about a day after Apple issued the second developer beta versions of iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, tvOS 15.1, and watchOS 8.1 on Tuesday. Apple also released the eighth developer beta of its macOS Monterey software update on Tuesday.
COMPUTERS
FXStreet.com

AAPL Stock Price and Forecast: Why is Apple stock falling?

Apple (AAPL) stock slides as tech dives. AAPL is still in a downtrend and below key moving averages. AAPL is set for further losses and is short-term bearish. Apple stock (AAPL) took the rise in bond yields poorly on Monday as tech stocks and the Nasdaq suffered disproportionally. The Nasdaq closed as the worst performing index of the day down 0.81%, while the Dow was actually positive and the S&P 500 lost just over a quarter of a percent. Apple dropped over one percent as concerns over the rising US 10-Year bond yield hurt interest rate sensitive tech stocks. While this should not be of much impact on Apple (AAPL) stock, it just got pulled lower by association and sector selling.
STOCKS
gamepolar.com

Apple Releases iOS 15.1, tvOS 15.1, and watchOS 8.1 Beta 2 to Builders

Immediately, Apple has seen match to launch iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, watchOS 8.1, and tvOS 15.1 beta 2 to builders for testing functions. The brand new beta builds arrive per week after the corporate seeded the primary beta to builders. The brand new beta builds will convey new additions to the desk and have bug fixes for enhanced stability of the units. Scroll all the way down to learn extra particulars on the brand new beta builds.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Apple releases iOS 15.1 beta 2 and more to developers

One week after the release of the first beta, Apple today is rolling out iOS 15.1 beta 2 to developers, among other updates. iOS 15.1 includes the return of SharePlay as well as updates to the Apple Wallet and Apple Health app for storing COVID-19 vaccination cards. Today’s new release...
TECHNOLOGY
latesthackingnews.com

Apple To Remove Insecure TLS Protocols In Future macOS, iOS Releases

While Apple has already deprecated the insecure TLS 1.0 and 1.1 protocols in the latest iOS and macOS releases, it plans to remove support for these protocols in upcoming versions. Apple To Remove Insecure TLS. Through a recent post, Apple announced removing insecure TLS protocols from the upcoming macOS and...
SOFTWARE
pulse2.com

AAPL Stock: $198 Price Target From Tigress Financial

The shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) have received a price target of $198 by Tigress Financial. These are the details. The shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) have received a price target of $198 by Tigress Financial. Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth increased the price target from $182 and reiterated a “Strong Buy” rating on the shares.
STOCKS
newsbrig.com

The iPhone 13 Release Is Tomorrow. What It Means for Apple Stock.

IPhone models are set to be released Friday. While the launch is generally a big event for tech enthusiasts eager to wait in line for the latest gadget, traders often steer clear. A Barron’s analysis of a decade’s worth of trading data shows that Apple (ticker: AAPL) shares have declined...
CELL PHONES
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy