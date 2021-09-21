AAPL Stock Down 2% Yesterday, Apple Releases iOS 15
Judge Rogers sided with Epic on the payment system complaint, but other major decisions in the case went in favor of Apple and its business. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock closed yesterday trading at $142.94, after shedding 2.14% during the day. The loss had, however, cooled off during the extended trading period as AAPL stock had added approximately 0.03%. The dip coincided with notable economic changes both on the company level and on the global scale. Moreover, the larger stock market and the crypto market were in red almost the whole day. From the company, Apple released its latest operating system, the iOS 15 that covers the iPhone 6s to the latest iPhone 13 series.www.coinspeaker.com
Comments / 0