Central Kentucky Landfill letter: Stop efforts to close landfill
Stressing the negative impact closing Central Kentucky Landfill would have on Scott County, Chief Operating Officer Greg Elkins sent a two-page letter to the Georgetown City Council and Scott County Fiscal Court last week. Georgetown City Council members received the letter roughly three hours before giving voice approval to final negotiations with Republic Services for the city’s sanitation collection starting Jan. 1, 2022.www.news-graphic.com
Comments / 0