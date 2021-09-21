CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinhood Set to Introduce New App Feature that Might Allow Users to Withdraw Crypto

 9 days ago
Earlier, the CEO of Robinhood Vlad Tenev revealed that the company is looking forward to exploring options that might accelerate their crypto proceedings. Robinhood is test running a new app feature that will enable the users to send and withdraw cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin in near future. As per Bloomberg, the publication has claimed that they have received screenshots of the Beta version of their iOS app that displays their withdrawal option screen. The publication also asserts that they have seen a waitlist where users will be able to register for the new digital wallet feature.

zycrypto.com

hi’s New Financial Product Allows Users Earn Up To 40% APY On Any Crypto Asset

Hi, a non-profit financial service announced it would be introducing its earning product aimed at helping its members earn passive income. As per the announcement, the earning product will be launched on September 16, 2021. This product will allow members to earn up to 40% APY plus yield options on various cryptocurrencies. This will no doubt be among the highest interest-earning crypto accounts in the market.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Affirm To Join PayPal In Allowing Users To Buy And Sell Bitcoin, Other Cryptos

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) is planning to allow its customers to buy and sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). What Happened: The revelation was made by the company in a presentation on Tuesday. The presentation showcased a mobile phone that displayed Affirm’s upcoming cryptocurrency services. Affirm...
MARKETS
investing.com

Robinhood Gains on Report It’s Testing Crypto Wallet, Transfer Features

Investing.com – Robinhood stock (NASDAQ: HOOD ) rose 4% Tuesday on a Bloomberg report that it is testing a new crypto wallet and cryptocurrency transfer features that would allow users to send and receive digital currencies through its trading app. A beta version of its iPhone app showed the company's...
RETAIL
Coinspeaker

PayPal Unveils New Consumer App for Crypto Transactions

PayPal has revealed that the new app will enable consumers to earn up to 0.40% annual revenue on their savings if they decide to make use of the app’s new savings option. According to the press release issued on Tuesday, Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) has confirmed that their new app will enable users to access holistic digital payments on its platform. The company has explained that their new app has been designed specifically to assist consumers in managing their cryptocurrency proceedings along with their normal day-to-day bank account transactions.
RETAIL
cryptonews.com

Users to Begin Testing Robinhood Crypto Wallets Next Month

US-based major financial services company Robinhood confirmed that crypto wallets are coming to the platform, allowing their users to move crypto in and out of the app. They shared in today’s announcement that “starting next month, the first customers will begin testing crypto wallets on Robinhood.”. The next step is...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Wen Wallets? Robinhood Teases Crypto Wallets With New Website

The rise of interest in the cryptocurrency markets has led to many stock investing platforms offering cryptocurrencies to trade. Some of the platforms offer direct exposure through crypto wallets and others allow buying and selling of the cryptocurrencies in a manner similar to a stock. Crypto enthusiasts have pushed on...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

PayPal Doubles Down On Crypto With New App

Financial technology behemoth PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has released a new application rich in cryptocurrency features. What Happened: The new PayPal app will allow the firm's customers to manage crypto and non-crypto features such as cryptocurrency payments and high yield savings, according to Tuesday's announcement. The payments giant also partnered with online...
TECHNOLOGY
InfoQ.com

Azure Firewall Introduces New Security Features

Microsoft recently announced new features for Azure Firewall, the managed network security service to protect Azure Virtual Network resources. A highly available stateful firewall, Azure Firewall now supports auto-generated self-signed certificates for Azure Firewall Premium SKU and can be deployed without public IP in forced tunnel mode, with the ability to update existing firewalls using stop and start commands. Furthermore, secure virtual hubs can now span to multiple availability zones for an increased availability, and the service is available in three additional public regions: West 3, Jio India West, and Brazil Southeast.
SOFTWARE
GeekyGadgets

New PayPal App brings a range of new features

PayPal has launched a new version of their PayPal mobile in the UK and its brings a range of new features. Some of the new features in the PayPal mobile app include the launch of the new PayPal Generosity Network in the UK. The new PayPal app includes a new...
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

Apple Will Introduce an Update for iPhone 13, Allowing Users to Disable Automatic Switching to Macro Photography

With a macro photography option added, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users can zoom in to a subject, allowing for the feature to automatically enable and capture some captivating images. However, what if you do not want macro photography to toggle as soon as you zoom in? What do you do then? Well, Apple does have a solution for that, but sadly, you will have to wait for a while because the option to disable automatic switching will arrive in a future update.
CELL PHONES
finextra.com

Robinhood trials crypto wallet; Revolut set to offer US stock trading

Robinhood is reportedly testing a cryptocurrency wallet and transfer features. Meanwhile, the firm is set to face some new competition, with Revolut getting the US regulatory greenlight to start offering commission-free stock trading. The crypto wallet, currently in beta for iOS users, allows users to store all of the digital...
MARKETS
Newsweek

iOS 15 Feature Will Allow Users to Add COVID-19 Vaccine Cards to Their Apple Wallet

Thanks to a new update for iOS 15, iPhone users will soon be able to store an electronic version of their COVID-19 vaccination card in their Apple Wallet. iOS 15 launched earlier this week and introduced several new features, such as an improved Apple Maps, a "Shared with You" section that helps you keep track of files that have been sent over messages, and various enhancements for the FaceTime app. In addition to all of this, the Apple Wallet was also significantly expanded.
CELL PHONES
Coinspeaker

Social Media Giant Twitter Introduces Bitcoin Tips in Major Product Push

As part of the Tips feature, Twitter makes it easy to tip social media creators while paying in Bitcoin using the Strike Bitcoin Lightning Wallet. On Thursday, September 23, social media giant Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) introduced a new tipping feature “Tips” to pay favorite creators on social media. This is one of the major product pushes introduced by Twitter in recent times. Also, Twitter staff product manager Esther Crawford said that the feature will first appear on Apple’s iOS. Very soon, it will also be available on Android devices. Furthermore, the Bitcoin tips option will also link with other third-party apps like Venmo, Cash App, Patreon, etc. Explaining the tips feature further, Crawford wrote:
INTERNET
The Independent

Twitter is adding Bitcoin payments to its app to send another user crypto

Twitter has announced new features for its platform, including more flexible controls and the ability to send cryptocurrency between users.Twitter is adding Bitcoin to its Tips feature, which allowed users to send money to others through PayPal and other third-party services, and rolling that out throughout the world.This allows users to add their bitcoin wallet to their profile and send the cryptocurrency directly within the app, starting today, through Strike, a third-party a payments application built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network.Breaking: Twitter is adding the ability to pay users with Bitcoin directly in the app as it rolls out its...
INTERNET
Coinspeaker

Cryptocurrency Industry Slumps as China Intensifies Clampdown Threats

Besides digital currencies that are currency plunging in today’s trading sessions, cryptocurrency-related stocks are also taking the heat. Renewed interest to clampdown on the cryptocurrency industry by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has sent the prices of digital assets tumbling, scaring the prior recoveries picked by coins following the aftermath of the China Evergrande liquidity crisis. The PBoC has yet again proscribed all cryptocurrency-related activities as illegal. Infact, the apex bank has broadened its definition of unpermitted actions to include trade offerings, order matching, token issuance, and derivatives for virtual currencies.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

PayPal Announces New App That Includes Crypto Services

An anticipated PayPal “super wallet” – which includes “crypto capabilities” – has finally been launched. Online payment giant PayPal has announced a new app offering multiple financial services previously foreign to the platform – including “crypto capabilities.”. PayPal’s New App Features. As reported by Newswire, the new app will introduce...
CELL PHONES
