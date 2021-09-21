Robinhood Set to Introduce New App Feature that Might Allow Users to Withdraw Crypto

Earlier, the CEO of Robinhood Vlad Tenev revealed that the company is looking forward to exploring options that might accelerate their crypto proceedings. Robinhood is test running a new app feature that will enable the users to send and withdraw cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin in near future. As per Bloomberg, the publication has claimed that they have received screenshots of the Beta version of their iOS app that displays their withdrawal option screen. The publication also asserts that they have seen a waitlist where users will be able to register for the new digital wallet feature.