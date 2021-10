This month, I began my junior year at Franklin Learning Center, one of Philadelphia’s public magnet schools. Even after 11 years at school, there are certain topics that still make me feel a little left out when they come up in the lunchroom or in the hallways. One of those topics is fathers — mine is not in my life. But while I may feel lonely in these moments, I never feel embarrassed because, sadly, I’m not the only one who has an absent parent. I am also not the only student with a parent struggling with an addiction to drugs.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO