CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

How to watch Impeachment: American Crime Story Episode 3 live online tonight

By Mads Lennon
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new episode of American Crime Story Season 3, or Impeachment: American Crime Story, premieres tonight at 10:00-11:23 p.m. EST on FX. How can you watch Impeachment: American Crime Story Episode 3? What is happening in the episode?. This season of American Crime Story is all about the infamous scandal...

showsnob.com

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Watch Truth Be Told Season 2, Episode 5 live online

A lot happened on the previous episode of Truth Be Told. It’s time to move forward with some secrets revealed on Truth Be Told Season 2, Episode 5. A lot went down for Poppy and Micah during the previous episode. For Poppy, there’s a huge change coming to her. Ingram is leaving, and not just their marriage. He’s moving to New York, and it looks like this is it. They won’t even be friends after all this?
TV SERIES
hiddenremote.com

Watch The Wonder Years premiere live online tonight!

The Wonder Years reboot premieres tonight on ABC giving television audiences their first glimpse into the lives of the Williams family and Dean, this generation’s Kevin who idolizes his father and has trouble talking to his crush. Like the original, we’ll be thrust back into the late ’60s with an...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clive Owen
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Annaleigh Ashford
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Bill Clinton
FanSided

Watch Only Murders in the Building Episode 6 live online

After finding out Tie-Dye Guy’s identity, it’s time to find out who Tim Kono was up against. Watch Only Murders in the Building Episode 6. During the previous episode, we got Tie-Dye Guy’s identity. Was it really that surprising who it was? And no, Oscar did not kill Tim Kono.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 premiere live online

Now that Elliot Stabler has found his wife’s killer, it’s time to take on another case. Don’t miss the Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 premiere. Throughout the first season of Law & Order: Organized Crime, Elliot Stabler had one focus in mind: finding his wife’s killer. It lead to a bigger case, of course. Stabler had to take down the whole of Wheatley’s drug empire.
TV SERIES
Decider

How to Watch ‘Survivor’ Season 41 Live Tonight

Get excited, castaways! After a long, COVID-induced hiatus, Survivor is finally back for a new season. This season of the beloved CBS reality series will follow 18 contestants as they join tribes and fight for victory on the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji. Because of COVID safety guidelines, this season will...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Annaleigh Ashford reacts to Paula Jones saying her Impeachment: American Crime Story portrayal is inaccurate

Ashford tells Vulture she did a lot of preparation to play the Bill Clinton scandal figure. "Certainly all the video footage I had was outrageously helpful," says Ashford. "She’s familiar to anybody who was aware of this moment in history, so you want to make sure you’re not creating a caricature of this person — but you want to really be dead-on with her accent. Because her look was something she changed, for me, that needed to be really specific, given the way she was so brutally picked on in terms of her physical looks. That was really important. But really the most important thing in any character you’re working on is figuring out what they want." Ashford was asked about Jones' recent comments to Inside Edition, saying Ashford's portrayal makes her look "almost kind of cartoonish-y." Ashford says she didn't see the interview, adding: "There’s so much source material that I felt the producers made a very smart and wise decision in keeping with the history of American Crime Story and not reaching out to the people who are involved. The one exception, obviously, is Monica Lewinsky, because that’s a whole other narrative that was squashed: Now people know that she wasn’t allowed to speak out at all and her agency was completely taken away from her. On that note, I can understand that Paula Jones would maybe feel slighted because she didn’t get to be a part of telling her story. But I feel like there was so much source material that we told her story the best we could, and I would like to believe that we gave great empathy to this woman, and people are seeing a different dimension to her story and her narrative. I think we’re giving voice to her piece of this puzzle in a way that hasn’t been done before."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Episodes#Fx#Hulu
The Oregonian

The Simpsons Season 33 premiere; Episode 1 free live stream, time, TV channel, how to watch online (9/26/21)

The Simpsons are finally back, this time for a record 33rd season as the family and town of Springfield return to your television for another slew of hilarious adventures and heartwarming episodes from Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and baby Maggie. The Simpsons Season 33, Episode 1 premiere takes place on Sunday, September 26 at 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on FOX.
PORTLAND, OR
gizmostory.com

American Crime Story Season 3 Episode 5: October 5 Release and Speculations Based on Previous Episodes

American Crime Story is a true-crime thriller series. It is an American television series. There have been three seasons of this television series so far, consisting of a total of 22 episodes. The series was first premiered on February 2, 2016. The first episode of the third season was released on September 7, 2021. Four episodes have been released from the third season of American Crime Story. Let us know the updates for the upcoming fifth episode of the third season.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Primetimer

Billie Eichner's Matt Drudge and Cobie Smulders' Ann Coulter have become the unexpected highlights of Impeachment: American Crime Story

"Eichner’s Drudge is a little ridiculous because Drudge is a little ridiculous, but he plays him with a certain dignity, elevating a performance that could have easily been an SNL-level parody," says Olivia Nuzzi. "Meanwhile, Smulders so completely embodies Ann Coulter that it seems less a performance than a documentation of a woman possessed. It’s not just her rendition of Coulter’s distinct squawk, which is uncanny, but the subtle flicks of the hair and sharp, judgmental intakes of breath. It’s as though the ghost of Coulter’s past has escaped from a studio in purgatory, where there’s a never-ending taping of Politically Incorrect, and landed in the future." Eichner says of preparing to embody Drudge: "I played around a little bit. Usually, what happens is there’ll be a certain line of dialogue, a certain word, where I’ll say it and I’ll hear that it stretches the voice. That’s what he would do with that word. And that makes me more confident. Then I start to apply what I’m doing to that word or that phrase to the rest of the dialogue. It’s like, All right, now I’m going to exaggerate it to see how that feels, or I’m going to bring it back a little bit. If you don’t know that is how Matt Drudge actually speaks, you might think what I’m doing in the show is crazy. If you think it’s over the top — well, Drudge is over the top! He’s also not a cartoon character. He’s a three-dimensional human being who covers politics." Meanwhile, Smulders says of portraying Coulter: "I don’t even know if you’d call it an accent, because you can’t place it anywhere. But it’s a certain rhythm. It’s more than just vowel placement — it’s an attitude. I found it very useful to respond to whatever everyone else was saying as if it was the dumbest thing she’s ever heard — as if her opinions were the best, that she was the smartest. This confidence, this assuredness she has, affects the way she talks. It was really more of her vibe and the way that she was constantly trying to get control of the room." ALSO: Michael Isikoff says Impeachment left the best part out of this week's episode: Linda Tripp offering to steal Monica Lewinsky's infamous blue dress and give it to him.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

How to watch Chapelwaite Episode 4 tonight, September 19, 2021

Tonight Chapelwaite Episode 4 premieres on EPIX. Find out everything you need to know to watch the new episode live, including what it’s about, what time it airs, and more!. Chapelwaite Episode 4, “The Promised,” will premiere on EPIX at 9:00 p.m. EST. Keep in mind that it is one hour earlier than previous airings as EPIX adjusted the show’s official airtime. Of course, if you’re an EPIX subscriber, you might have already seen the episode. EPIX has made the first five episodes available to watch on the app, website, and anywhere else you can subscribe to the channel.
TV SERIES
Washington Post

What to watch on Thursday: ‘The Way Down’ on HBO Max

The Premise (FX on Hulu) A young woman with a great partner and happy life becomes obsessed with an anonymous comment online. The Harper House (Paramount Plus) With her sister Brenna’s support, Debbie resorts to “baby talk” to make sales at Awning Con, and Shauna Bradley scams Freddie. Creepshow (Shudder)...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Dear White People Season 4, Netflix's Midnight Mass

This week is a little overwhelming in terms of programming. Network TV is coming back fast and furious, with the season premieres of shows you already love, like the Chicagos (Wednesday from 8-10 on NBC) and Law & Order: Organized Crime (Thursday at 10 on NBC), and new ones like Ordinary Joe (which premiered Monday at 10 on NBC) and The Wonder Years (Wednesday at 8:30 on ABC). And, of course, streaming doesn't take a break: Dear White People is back for its fourth and final season on Netflix this week, and Apple TV+ is premiering the new Lee Pace (!) sci-fi show (!!), Foundation. Lots of stuff! Here are the ones we think you should prioritize.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

FanSided

153K+
Followers
345K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy