I lift up my eyes to the mountains—where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.—PSALMS 121:1-2 (NIV) In one of my favorite movies, a great battle breaks out between two warring tribes in a valley. When the tribe that everyone is rooting for begins to lose, they begin to question if they have the stamina to continue. When all hope is lost, the leader of the tribe looks up and sees the one person who can win the battle for them coming over the hill. Everyone finds renewed strength as they are saved.

