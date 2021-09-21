A boyband, Boris and Biden's debut. UNGA gets underway

View more in
Biden’s Handlers Cuts Off U.K PM Boris Johnson Mid-Sentence While Declining To Take Questions
A bizarre scene in the Oval Office occurred Tuesday evening as Boris Johnson unexpectedly took questions from his own foreign press corps, as President Biden declined to do, but Biden’s own handlers rudely cut off the British Prime Minister mid-sentence to kick out reporters from the executive office. Biden welcomed...
dallassun.com
This is decisive decade for our world: Biden at UNGA
New York [US], September 21 (ANI): In his first speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) since taking office, US President Joe Biden referred to huge losses around the world from the COVID-19 pandemic and said this is "a decisive decade for our world" which will "quite literally determine our futures."The high-level segment of the 76th UNGA began in New York on Tuesday.
Birmingham Star
World stands at inflection point in history: Biden at UNGA
By Reena BhardwajNew York [US], September 21 (ANI): US President Joe Biden delivered his debut speech to delegates at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday morning, calling the next 10 years a "decisive decade for our world" and declaring the world stands at an "inflection point in history".
New York Post
Joe Biden annoyed with US press asking off-topic questions, Psaki says
President Biden has been annoyed with the American press asking questions that are not “on point” during recent setups with foreign leaders in the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki admitted Monday. On Friday, questions were raised after Biden seemingly took a swipe at the US press during a meeting...
North Korea's Kim Jong Un says Biden Triggered a Nuclear arms Race by Announcing Australian Deal
September 20, 2021: North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un says the U.S. set a course for a dangerous nuclear arms race by providing submarine technology to Australia, calling it a “double standard." The leader also vowed to take counter-measures.
Washington Post
Stop focusing on the negative. Biden and Harris have gotten things done.
No matter what happens in Congress over the next few days, the one thing even President Biden’s harshest critics cannot say is that his administration’s accomplishments are inconsequential. This is a White House that does big things at home and abroad. It is possible, but unlikely, that the week could...
Queen sends bizarre celebratory message to Kim Jong-un as tyrant ramps up nukes and starves millions
THE QUEEN has sent a bizarre celebratory message to Kim Jong-un regarding North Korea's National Day. Her Majesty's note comes amid World War Three fears after it was revealed Kim has built a new long-range cruise missile capable of carrying nuclear weapons. The Monarch's message only came to light after...
Nigel Farage on Biden's 'utterly bizarre' meeting with Boris Johnson: Is he actually 'fit' for office?
Former Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage told "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday that some in Britain are asking if Joe Biden is fit to be in office. Farage argued when Biden "doesn’t take questions from journalists" he "isn’t accountable for what he's doing as leader of America or leader of the free world." He said Johnson was "stunned" when Biden declined to call on U.S. reporters Tuesday after Johnson answered questions from the British press.
Kim Jong Un's sister warns of 'destruction' of South Korean ties following missile tests
The sister of North Korea's leader warned South Korea Wednesday that ties between the two countries could be destroyed following missile tests by both countries.
Michael Goodwin: Hunter Biden's China connection – is link to president already paying off for Beijing?
While reading a New York Times story about the Justice Department plan to drop serious charges against a Chinese tech executive, I looked for the Hunter Biden angle. It wasn’t a long search. After noting the 2018 arrest in Canada of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies,...
celebratingthesoaps.com
Royal Family News: Prince Harry Desperate To Be “Better” Than Future King William
British royal family news reveals that Prince Harry is on a whirlwind tour of NYC with his wife Meghan. They are sparing no expense on security, wardrobe changes and drinks as they race to be seen everywhere at once. Who’s taking care of their kids? Lili is a mere three months old, is toddler Archie babysitting?
Boston Herald
Biden slips, again, in polls as Americans worry country heading in wrong direction
President Biden’s approval rating keeps dipping — and Americans are also becoming jittery about the bumpy road the country is heading down. That’s a bad combination for any boss. A Rasmussen Reports poll has Biden’s approval rating at 46%, down a point from other recent polls. CNN has him breaking...
China hopes Biden turns statement on no Cold War into action
China’s U.N. ambassador expressed hope Tuesday that President Joe Biden will translate his statement that the United States has no intention of starting a “new Cold War” with China into actions, saying he should avoid “a confrontational approach” and “provocative attacks against China."“We sincerely hope the U.S. will walk the walk by truly abandoning the Cold War mentality,” Zhang Jun said in a virtual press conference following the annual meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, which ended Monday."I believe that if both sides walked towards each other, they will be able to see a healthy and...
talesbuzz.com
Many infuriated 90 Day Fiance fans are calling for Natalie to ‘go home’ after a recent post
Natalie Mortdovtseva made it clear during the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All that she had no intention of leaving the United States following her break up from Mike. With that said, Natalie is still in the United States, seemingly with no job, posting many pictures of herself,...
Princess Diana's former roommate said the only piece of advice the palace gave them about handling the press was to check for car bombs
Virginia Clarke, who lived with Diana before her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981, said they were not prepared to be thrust into the public eye.
New York Post
Biden arrives in NYC for UNGA amid France rift, Afghan drone tragedy
President Biden arrived in New York City Monday for his first address to the United Nations General Assembly following a series of foreign policy crises — including a rift with France that caused America’s oldest ally to pull its ambassador over a new strategic alliance with Australia and the UK and the fallout from the disastrous withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.
Fans Left Puzzled & Stunned after Meghan Markle Slayed in $15,788 Head-to-Toe Red Ensemble for NYC School Visit
Meghan Markle proves that fashion is not exclusive to entertainers or models. The Duchess of Sussex displayed some high-quality and unique fashion during her visit to NYC, leaving fans with mixed feelings embedded in shock and awe. Meghan Markle the American actress turned royal turned ex-senior royal member, and her...
Ok Magazine
Vice President Kamala Harris' Office 'Deeply Concerned' After 'The View' COVID Blunder As Insiders Say Producers 'Embarrassed The Network'
Following The View's live on-air COVID-19 catastrophe that turned out to be a false alarm, Vice President Kamala Harris' staff is reportedly concerned about the way the situation played out. Article continues below advertisement. During the September 24 episode, before Harris was set to enter the studio for a live...
Joe Biden keeps Boris Johnson guessing
WASHINGTON — Joe Biden likes to play hard to get with Boris Johnson — but shows just enough love to keep the "special relationship" between the U.K. and U.S. alive. The Biden White House hasn’t forgotten how Johnson cozied up to former President Donald Trump, who embraced Brexit. Nor can it ignore the British prime minister's history of eye-opening comments about U.S. political figures linked to Biden. He once questioned whether former President Barack Obama’s part-Kenyan ancestry predisposed him to a “dislike of the British Empire” and compared former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to “a sadistic nurse in a mental hospital.”
Matthew Dowd once urged 'White male Christians' like himself to 'step back,' allow women, minorities to lead
Liberal pundit-turned-politician Matthew Dowd once called for "White male Christians" like himself to be sidelined in politics. Dowd, who has launched a Democratic bid for lieutenant governor in Texas, penned an opinion piece for ABC News in 2018 appealing to his racial, religious and gender peers in response to the contentious Supreme Court nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
CNN
