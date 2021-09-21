CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A boyband, Boris and Biden's debut. UNGA gets underway

 9 days ago

This is decisive decade for our world: Biden at UNGA

New York [US], September 21 (ANI): In his first speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) since taking office, US President Joe Biden referred to huge losses around the world from the COVID-19 pandemic and said this is "a decisive decade for our world" which will "quite literally determine our futures."The high-level segment of the 76th UNGA began in New York on Tuesday.
World stands at inflection point in history: Biden at UNGA

By Reena BhardwajNew York [US], September 21 (ANI): US President Joe Biden delivered his debut speech to delegates at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday morning, calling the next 10 years a "decisive decade for our world" and declaring the world stands at an "inflection point in history".
Nigel Farage on Biden's 'utterly bizarre' meeting with Boris Johnson: Is he actually 'fit' for office?

Former Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage told "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday that some in Britain are asking if Joe Biden is fit to be in office. Farage argued when Biden "doesn’t take questions from journalists" he "isn’t accountable for what he's doing as leader of America or leader of the free world." He said Johnson was "stunned" when Biden declined to call on U.S. reporters Tuesday after Johnson answered questions from the British press.
China hopes Biden turns statement on no Cold War into action

China’s U.N. ambassador expressed hope Tuesday that President Joe Biden will translate his statement that the United States has no intention of starting a “new Cold War” with China into actions, saying he should avoid “a confrontational approach” and “provocative attacks against China."“We sincerely hope the U.S. will walk the walk by truly abandoning the Cold War mentality,” Zhang Jun said in a virtual press conference following the annual meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, which ended Monday."I believe that if both sides walked towards each other, they will be able to see a healthy and...
Biden arrives in NYC for UNGA amid France rift, Afghan drone tragedy

President Biden arrived in New York City Monday for his first address to the United Nations General Assembly following a series of foreign policy crises — including a rift with France that caused America’s oldest ally to pull its ambassador over a new strategic alliance with Australia and the UK and the fallout from the disastrous withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.
Joe Biden keeps Boris Johnson guessing

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden likes to play hard to get with Boris Johnson — but shows just enough love to keep the "special relationship" between the U.K. and U.S. alive. The Biden White House hasn’t forgotten how Johnson cozied up to former President Donald Trump, who embraced Brexit. Nor can it ignore the British prime minister's history of eye-opening comments about U.S. political figures linked to Biden. He once questioned whether former President Barack Obama’s part-Kenyan ancestry predisposed him to a “dislike of the British Empire” and compared former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to “a sadistic nurse in a mental hospital.”
