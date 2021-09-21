CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

DOE Announces $16 Million to Support Community-Driven Pathways to Clean Energy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently launched the Local Energy Action Program (Communities LEAP)—an initiative designed to help environmental justice communities and communities with historical ties to fossil fuel industries take direct control of their clean energy future. The Communities LEAP pilot program provides supportive services valued at up to $16 million to help communities develop locally-driven energy plans to more effectively leverage public and private sector resources to reduce local air pollution, increase energy resilience, lower utility costs and energy burdens, and create good-paying jobs.

MyChesCo

