Immigration

The GOP’s Faux Outrage Over Haitian Migrants at the Texas Border

By James North
Washington Monthly
Washington Monthly
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the weekend, Fox News and the Republicans continued their vicious, dishonest campaign against the approximately 12,000 migrants, most of them Haitian, who are camped under a bridge in the remote border town of Del Rio, Texas. The ongoing propaganda onslaught, and the larger fear that the migrant camp is politically dangerous, has frightened the Biden administration into restarting mass deportations to Haiti, a nation suffering under a violent, U.S.-backed regime—and also still reeling from last month’s earthquake. Biden officials have to race to deport, because a federal judge on September 16 said they can no longer misuse a 19th-century public health statute to expel the migrants. The judge gave the government 14 days before the removals must stop.

