The Duke and Duchess of Windsor were known for their impeccable taste, in everything from chateaux to canine companions, with the Duchess in particular being known for her elegant style. While the majority of her jewellery was auctioned in 1987 following her death, there are occasionally still pieces that come onto the market, with Christie’s now offering a Cartier bracelet that she was given by her husband for their first wedding anniversary.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO