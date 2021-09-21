False albacore, triggerfish strike on rocky northern Monmouth coastline

Another fluke season came to an end Sunday. The weather was a little windy on the water for drifts in the morning but settled down as the day went on. There were a few nice fish caught on the season's final day, including a six-pounder from the Island Beach surf that was weighed in at Grumpy's Bait & Tackle. Some of the for-hire boats mixed it up, fishing the rocky bottom off Monmouth Beach and Sea Bright for porgies, triggerfish and blackfish.