Monmouth County, NJ

False albacore, triggerfish strike on rocky northern Monmouth coastline

Asbury Park Press
Asbury Park Press
 9 days ago
Another fluke season came to an end Sunday. The weather was a little windy on the water for drifts in the morning but settled down as the day went on. There were a few nice fish caught on the season's final day, including a six-pounder from the Island Beach surf that was weighed in at Grumpy's Bait & Tackle. Some of the for-hire boats mixed it up, fishing the rocky bottom off Monmouth Beach and Sea Bright for porgies, triggerfish and blackfish.

Asbury Park Press

Long Branch seven-story beachfront condos proposed for former Seaview Towers

LONG BRANCH - Seaview Towers is gone and what goes in its place could be very similar to what once was there, but a lot nicer: twin condominium buildings. A development group 390 Ocean LLC is proposing to build two 107-foot high, seven-story buildings with step-back terraces on top of an underground parking garage. A three-story building would link the two. A total of 101 condo units are proposed.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Asbury Park Press

Brick blaze at waterfront homes on Bay Way becomes major 3-alarm fire

BRICK - A major three-alarm fire destroyed one waterfront home and significantly damaged another on Monday in the Bay Harbor neighborhood, according to township police. The afternoon blaze at 3:30 p.m. on Bay Way triggered a massive response from firefighters, EMS personnel and law enforcement officers on Monday. As firefighters worked to contain the inferno in strong wind gusts, requests for additional manpower and equipment — including fire boats — were made from throughout the region. One firefighter suffered a minor burn in the conflagration, police said.
BRICK, NJ
Asbury Park Press

Asbury Park Press

Neptune, NJ
The Asbury Park Press covers local news in Monmouth and Ocean counties and throughout New Jersey. Got a news tip? E-mail it to newstips@app.com.

