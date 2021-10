A few weak disturbances will pass across the region on Thursday, allowing high-end scattered to numerous, 50-60%, showers and thunderstorms to occur across the forecast area. Models show that some drier air will continue to impact the eastern portion of the forecast area where less coverage, 20-40%, of showers and thunderstorms will occur. Just like the past couple of days, we may see some strong storms develop Thursday afternoon, but severe storm development is not anticipated. This storm activity will dissipate late in the afternoon, and no rain is expected Thursday night through noon Friday. With an upper high expanding over the Southeast U.S. on Friday, much lower coverage of showers and thunderstorms is anticipated, with just a 20% in the afternoon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO