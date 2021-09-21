CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch 2021-22 English League Cup in USA: Live streams for Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, more

By Brian Fonseca
 9 days ago
The 2021-22 English League Cup continues on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 (9/21/21), and its matches will be broadcast at a familiar home in the United States. England’s secondary soccer cup competition will be broadcast at ESPN+. Fans can subscribe to ESPN+, which also broadcasts matches from the Bundesliga, La Liga and English Championship, here.

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

