Periods of rain today, some could be heavy at times

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Showers have returned to South Florida this Thursday after a few days of low humidity and dry weather. It is all thanks to high-pressure building over the Mid-Atlantic states that’s going to get stronger and cause a bump up in the northeast wind over South Florida. Winds will become sustained at 15 mph by Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the upper-80s and a stray shower. A similar forecast is expected for Friday but with more passing showers working their way through South Florida. Moisture from the Atlantic waters will push across the area as the winds get stronger through the weekend. So, by Saturday and Sunday, wind gusts are forecast to reach 25 mph with passing showers and storms. This will keep afternoon high temperatures in the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday. Keep in mind that although showers have returned to the forecast, it is not a washout and South Florida will still get sunshine mixing with clouds.

