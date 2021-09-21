CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Periods of rain today, some could be heavy at times

By James Hopkins
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWet weather moving in today will continue for the next couple of days. The unsettled weather will continue today and Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible today with 1-3 inches of rain likely. Some spots could see 4 inches of rain. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all areas east of I-95 from 6am Tuesday until 9am Wednesday.

Democrat-Herald

Heavy rain stays in the Plains

The next two days calls for periods of heavy rain from the southern Plains into the lower Mississippi Valley. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain possible through Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system is bringing scattered rain and thunderstorms to New Mexico Thursday. Rain will increase this afternoon and continue through Friday evening. A strong, fall storm system is moving into New Mexico this afternoon. Scattered showers stretch from the southern part of the state to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
wbtw.com

Cooler today with a chance for a few showers

The warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. A weak cold front pushing through the Carolinas will have little impact on our weather. There will be a few more clouds around today, and a slight chance for a shower. It will still be warm with highs in the 80s. High pressure will control our weather Friday through the weekend with partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
Muscatine Journal

Heavy rain stays in the Plains

ENVIRONMENT
crossroadstoday.com

The area could have some more dry time before the rain starts back up

VICTORIA, Texas-: Today: Partly cloudy skies with light winds while temperatures stay around average. High: 89 degrees. Winds: SE 10 mph. A 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain totals will be between 1/10″ to 1/4″ but higher totals if thunderstorms are present. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies with...
ENVIRONMENT
Post-Star

Heavy rain stays in the Plains

ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Showers And Breezy Winds Return To South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Showers have returned to South Florida this Thursday after a few days of low humidity and dry weather. It is all thanks to high-pressure building over the Mid-Atlantic states that’s going to get stronger and cause a bump up in the northeast wind over South Florida. Winds will become sustained at 15 mph by Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the upper-80s and a stray shower. A similar forecast is expected for Friday but with more passing showers working their way through South Florida. Moisture from the Atlantic waters will push across the area as the winds get stronger through the weekend. So, by Saturday and Sunday, wind gusts are forecast to reach 25 mph with passing showers and storms. This will keep afternoon high temperatures in the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday. Keep in mind that although showers have returned to the forecast, it is not a washout and South Florida will still get sunshine mixing with clouds.
FLORIDA STATE
wgno.com

Rain chance spotty today

Rain will not be as widespread on Thursday as we have seen over the past couple of days. Expect spotty showers and storms to develop but in a more isolated fashion. Best chance will come in the early to mid afternoon time frame with the overall chance at 40-50%. Look...
ENVIRONMENT
La Crosse Tribune

Heavy rain stays in the Plains

ENVIRONMENT
wbtw.com

Warm weather continues Friday

Warm weather will continue into the weekend. Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight with low temperatures in the 60s. High pressure will build in tomorrow and bring nice weather through the weekend. It will stay warm with highs in the 80s tomorrow through the weekend. High pressure will move offshore Monday, allowing moisture to return to the Carolinas. There will be a slight chance for a shower Monday. Rain chances will increase on Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday will continue through Thursday. It will stay warm with highs in the 80s next week.
ENVIRONMENT

