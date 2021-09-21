Periods of rain today, some could be heavy at times
By James Hopkins
wbtw.com
9 days ago
Wet weather moving in today will continue for the next couple of days. The unsettled weather will continue today and Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible today with 1-3 inches of rain likely. Some spots could see 4 inches of rain. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all areas east of I-95 from 6am Tuesday until 9am Wednesday.
