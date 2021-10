It was a good day for the Red Sox. Boston completed the sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon to keep it atop the American League Wild Card standings. The Red Sox are in a tight race with the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees for the two wild card spots as all three teams fight to make the Major League Baseball postseason. Boston was on the outside looking in last week slightly due to percentage points, but the script has flipped after it picked up its fifth straight win.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO