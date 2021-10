Since January 1, 2007, Capital Region fans have called The Times Union Center home. Well, let me be more specific. They've called the building itself home since it opened up in 1990. It wasn't until '07, however, that they actually called it The Times Union Center. The arena has seen a number of memorable moments since 2007, as it's housed the Siena Saints, Albany River Rats and Devils, both Albany Empire iterations, and now, the Albany FireWolves.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO