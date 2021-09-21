Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-23 14:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If possible, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The Delaware beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore and into deeper water.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0