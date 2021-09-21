CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-23 14:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If possible, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The Delaware beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore and into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-01 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 05:10:00 Expires: 2021-10-03 12:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CHST SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Hazardous surf of 7 to 9 feet in the surf zone. Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE... West and north facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. * WHEN...Until noon Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards...beach patrol flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Martin; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County; St. Lucie HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Numerous dangerous rip currents due to building swells impacting the coast. * WHERE...Martin, Coastal Volusia, Northern Brevard, Southern Brevard, St. Lucie and Indian River Counties. * WHEN...Beginning this morning, through at least 8 PM Friday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Sussex County, DE
Delaware State
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 15:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents along Gulf facing beaches. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 20:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-01 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...San Juan and Vicinity. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 21:41:00 Expires: 2021-10-01 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...San Juan and Vicinity. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
#Beaches#Rip Currents#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 07:00:00 Expires: 2021-10-01 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM AST FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northeast, North Central and Northwest Counties. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 14:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delaware A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Benton and northeastern Delaware Counties through 545 PM CDT At 519 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 5 miles west of South West City, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Jay... Grove Maysville... Honey Creek State Park Dodge... Cayuga Zena MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brooks, Kenedy by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Brooks; Kenedy FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN BROOKS AND NORTHWESTERN KENEDY COUNTIES At 744 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Flowella. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brooks by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 20:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Brooks FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN BROOKS COUNTY At 907 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Brooks County Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brooks by NWS

BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 20:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1145 AM EDT. Target Area: Sarasota The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. .Dry conditions are expected over the next several days which should allow flood waters to continue to recede. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Myakka River At Myakka River State Park. * Until Sunday afternoon. * At 8:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 7.4 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EDT Thursday was 7.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday morning and continue falling to 6.9 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Trails, picnic areas, and parking lots at Myakka State Park flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.4 feet on 08/22/1943. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Myakka River Myakka River Stat 7.0 7.4 Thu 8 pm 7.2 7.1 6.9 6.7 6.5
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Saba by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: San Saba The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern McCulloch County in west central Texas West Central San Saba County in west central Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 749 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small streams and low water crossings. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Brady, Rochelle, Voca, Camp San Saba, Brady Lake, Placid and Us-190 Near The Mcculloch-San Saba County Line. This includes the following DSS Events Rochelle Hornet Pride Stadium.
SAN SABA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 19:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier. * Until early Sunday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 4.1 feet tomorrow morning. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Calcasieu River Salt Water Barrie 4.0 MSG unknown 3.9 3.9 3.8
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 19:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * Until further notice. * At 5:35 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 2.7 feet. * Flood stage is 2.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:35 PM CDT Thursday was 2.7 feet. * Forecast...The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 2.9 feet early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 3.0 feet, Water over lowest portions of Goos Ferry Road. Cars should be moved to higher ground. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 2.7 Thu 5 pm CDT 2.7 2.6 2.8
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CRAWFORD, WESTERN BARTON, NORTHWESTERN JASPER AND SOUTHWESTERN VERNON COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 19:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Deweyville. * Until early Saturday morning. * At 6:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.1 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CDT Thursday was 24.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.1 Thu 6 pm CDT 23.9 23.4 22.1
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA

