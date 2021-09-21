Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 20:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1145 AM EDT. Target Area: Sarasota The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. .Dry conditions are expected over the next several days which should allow flood waters to continue to recede. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Myakka River At Myakka River State Park. * Until Sunday afternoon. * At 8:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 7.4 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EDT Thursday was 7.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday morning and continue falling to 6.9 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Trails, picnic areas, and parking lots at Myakka State Park flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.4 feet on 08/22/1943. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Myakka River Myakka River Stat 7.0 7.4 Thu 8 pm 7.2 7.1 6.9 6.7 6.5

