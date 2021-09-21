CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Waves resulting in strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Door, Kewaunee and Manitowoc Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Rock Island State Beach, Baileys Harbor beaches and Whitefish Dunes Beach in Door County. Cresent Beach and City of Kewaunee Beach in Kewaunee County. Point Beach, Neshotah Beach and Red Arrow Beach in Manitowoc County.

alerts.weather.gov

