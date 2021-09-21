CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Europe not rattled by underdog label ahead of Ryder Cup, says Fleetwood

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Av4yk_0c2tjJ1Z00
Golf - European Tour - BMW PGA Championship - Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Britain - September 11, 2021 England's Tommy Fleetwood reacts during the third round REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Europe may be viewed as the underdogs in the forthcoming Ryder Cup compared to their American opponents, but Tommy Fleetwood said his team will head into the biennial competition starting on Friday full of confidence.

Europe have an average world ranking of 30 compared to nine for the United States, but with seven players back from their 2018 team that lifted the title in Paris, Fleetwood believes they have what it takes to win at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

"People keep saying we are underdogs and if you look at the average world rankings then of course we are, but I just don't believe anybody in our team is going into this feeling we are going to lose," Briton Fleetwood told The Times newspaper.

"When you are in that team room and people are standing up to speak, the belief we have in each other is huge. We've seen how we grow and what we are capable of producing as a team.

"It doesn't make a difference to us whether we are favourites or underdogs, we just turn up, gel and, more often than not over the last few years, we have come out and won it."

The 2021 Ryder Cup was originally scheduled for last year but pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 43nd edition of the event will take place from Sept. 24-26.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmonthly.com

Who Is Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend?

Justin Thomas has been a regular feature of the world’s top 10 for a few years now and bagged his first major title in 2017 at the PGA Championship. Get to know his girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski below. Who Is Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend?. The pair are believed to have been together...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

Tiger Woods has been keeping things pretty close to the vest in regards to his recovery and his future in the sport. The 15-time major champion was in a serious car accident in Southern California in late February. He’s since undergone multiple surgeries and months of rehab. This week, the...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau EXCHANGE WORDS at The Ryder Cup!

A video has emerged on social media of Brooks Koepka walking over to speak to Bryson DeChambeau on the range ahead of the Ryder Cup this week. While it's difficult to exactly see what was being said, and exactly how long the two exchanged words, but the video posted by Ryder Cup USA ends with Koepka walking back across the range to his original spot and then DeChambeau encouraging the crowd to cheer.
GOLF
Golf.com

Justin Thomas is changing caddies and hiring a familiar face

Just days after a raucous celebration at the Ryder Cup, news has arrived from the camp of Justin Thomas: he’s got a new caddie on the bag. Not just any caddie, of course, but Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay, one of the most successful caddies in PGA Tour history. Bones famously caddied for Phil Mickelson for much of Lefty’s career until taking a gig as an on-course reporter for NBC and Golf Channel.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Europe#Underdogs#American#Whistling Straits#Times
chatsports.com

'Moliwood' no more, Tommy Fleetwood in the market for new Ryder Cup partner

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – Three years ago in Paris, “Moliwood” was unstoppable. The duo of Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari went 4-0-0 in the team sessions and led the home team to a seven-point rout. Unfortunately for both the European team and Fleetwood, Molinari didn’t qualify for this year’s squad which...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Ryder Cup: Meet the WIVES and GIRLFRIENDS of Team Europe

Every Sunday on the PGA Tour and the European Tour, a new winner is crowned and they are presented with a trophy and do a victory speech. However, the best moment of each win is when the winner celebrates their day with their partners and this is what it is all about.
GOLF
Golf.com

Bryson DeChambeau, caddie narrowly avoid rarely used ruling at Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau has not even played a full round at the Ryder Cup yet, but he’s already made a ton of headlines. From his spectator-plunking birdie on the 1st, to his mammoth drive at the 5th, each time he’s stepped to the ball, something worthwhile has happened. At the 6th...
GOLF
rydercup.com

DUSTIN JOHNSON & SERGIO GARCIA WIN INAUGURAL NICKLAUS-JACKLIN AWARD PRESENTED BY AON

KOHLER, Wis. (Sept. 26, 2021) – Following the conclusion of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, where the U.S. Ryder Cup Team won its second consecutive domestic Ryder Cup, 19-9, Dustin Johnson (U.S.) and Sergio Garcia (Europe) were named the inaugural recipients of the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon. The players were recognized as those who best embodied the spirit of the famous 1969 concession, when Jack Nicklaus conceded a 2-foot putt to Tony Jacklin for a halved match that resulted in the first tie in Ryder Cup history.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Bryson DeChambeau says he ‘loves and respects’ critics ahead of Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau insists he is at peace with his critics as he prepares to help Team USA reclaim the Ryder Cup this weekend.The 2020 US Open champion has made headlines in recent months for his ongoing feud with Ryder Cup teammate Brooks Koepka.DeChambeau also raised eyebrows after refusing the coronavirus vaccine and then contracting Covid-19, leading him to miss the Tokyo Olympic Games.But the 28-year-old American remains composed as he prepares to face Team Europa at Whistling Straits in WisconsinSpeaking about his critics to The Guardian, DeChambeau said: “Sure, there are times where it’s not comfortable but there’s also times...
GOLF
New York Post

Patrick Reed likes tweets ripping ‘coward’ Ryder Cup captain after snub

“Captain America” could be turning into a Ryder Cup villain. Patrick Reed liked a handful of tweets disparaging captain Steve Stricker’s decision this week to leave Reed off the American team. “The team is not complete without @PReedGolf,” one fan wrote to Reed’s approval. “Leaving Reed off roster (best American...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: The scariest part of the Americans’ blowout and 17 other parting thoughts

1: This is truly a new generation of Americans, and they have an edge that their preceding generation distinctly lacked. Guys like Matt Kuchar, Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker, Zach Johnson were all terrific players—but they’re all too damn nice for this competition. Team clashes begs for a combativeness that prior American rosters simply couldn’t muster. But those guys have since been replaced by Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger, who chugged beers at noon on Saturday. (Was it disrespectful? Sure, but that was the point). Replaced by Scottie Scheffler, who couldn’t care less who you are. By Patrick Cantlay, who doesn’t seem to miss a pressure putt. By Collin Morikawa, whose bright smile and even demeanor obscure a desire to bury you. The Europeans held the mental edge for a decade-plus, but no longer. This American side is chalk-full of alpha males with chips on their shoulders. It’s a dangerous, dangerous dynamic.
GOLF
jack1065.com

Golf-Europe are not out of the Ryder Cup fight, says Lowry

(Reuters) – Europe will need to produce a historic comeback in the final session on Sunday to retain the Ryder Cup, but Shane Lowry insisted he would not be giving up. Lowry kept Europe’s title hopes alive as he secured a vital point on Saturday alongside Tyrrell Hatton in the fourballs, clinching a 1-up victory over Tony Finau and Harris English on the last shot on the final hole with a nervy 10-footer.
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

8 Reasons Why Europe Will Win The Ryder Cup

In Jon Rahm, Europe has the best player in the world who enters the Ryder Cup in scintillating form. Rahm made his Ryder Cup debut last time at Le Golf National where he defeated Tiger Woods in the Sunday Singles, so he brings experience as well as a world’s-best game.
GOLF
Reuters

Reuters

192K+
Followers
215K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy