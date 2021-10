The older we get our ability to focus up close decreases. some turn to those readers earlier than others. some put off using them because they believe doing so makes their eyes weaker. doctors say that’s a misconception. From the day we are born we start decreasing the ability to focus up close and usually around age 45 is when we start to realize it. As time goes you will eventually need the help of glasses, increasing strengths every 2-3 years. It is not using the reading glasses that is making you worse, time is. You can’t preserve your reading ability by not wearing them, you will find yourself struggling needlessly.

