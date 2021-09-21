CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Visit The Actual Spot Where The Vicious Shark Attacks Occurred In New Jersey That Inspired ‘Jaws’

New Jersey has an interesting history, with Revolutionary War battles, famous duels, unique inventions, scientific discoveries, and more all happening in the state. One of the darkest events that’s happened in New Jersey though was so strange and terrifying, it inspired one of the most famous horror films of all time.

It's possible you haven't seen "Jaws," but you've definitely heard of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RT1Qz_0c2thVRT00
Stephen Frink via Getty Images
It's one of the most famous movies of all time! In the film, a massive Great White Shark terrorizes a Cape Cod town.

But while the movie is set in Massachusetts, it's actually based on real events that happened in New Jersey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ocuPE_0c2thVRT00
I, Kmusser/Wikimedia Commons
"Jaws" the movie is based on a book about the New Jersey shark attacks of 1916, which were just as frightening and odd as they sound.

In July 1916, over the course of 12 days, one shark killed four people and seriously injured another in New Jersey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D7VoT_0c2thVRT00
Deborah Milliken / EyeEm via Getty Images
The shark made its way from Beach Haven up to Spring Lake before heading into a freshwater creek in Matawan to kill its final two victims.

A 12-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man were both killed by the shark while hanging out in Matawan Creek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVvM7_0c2thVRT00
Mr. Matté /Wikimedia Commons
This is the entrance to Matawan Creek. Here, it looks ocean-y, but up where the shark attacks occurred? You never would've guessed something like that could happen there.

The shark was eventually caught, though. When they killed and dissected it, it had 15 pounds of human remains inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GV0W5_0c2thVRT00
Bronx Home News/Wikimedia Commons
It was not a great white shark, though. It was a bull shark, as it was able to live in freshwater, too.

As a monument to this infamous tragedy, an artist has created the Matawan Man-Eater Mural.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1StWG3_0c2thVRT00
ZA/Google Local
A giant portrait of a shark now stands roughly where the creek attacks occurred. It's an interesting addition to the area and a warning of what could possibly happen in this innocent-looking creek.

Of course, sharks are rarely dangerous to humans and tend to stay out of our way. That’s what made these shark attacks so shocking — it was so bizarre and unusual for a shark to act in such a way. You should be fine in Matawan by the water!

The post You Can Visit The Actual Spot Where The Vicious Shark Attacks Occurred In New Jersey That Inspired 'Jaws' appeared first on Only In Your State .

