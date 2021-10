As of Thursday morning: Unable to secure the support of a group of progressives in her caucus, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left open the possibility that today's vote on the infrastructure bill may be pushed. The decision is linked to talks with holdout senators over the $3.5 trillion social spending package — and those negotiations are forcing Democrats to make hard choices on health care. Meanwhile, Congress is moving forward with legislation to avoid a partial government shutdown — but the plan leaves the thorny debt limit in place for now.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO