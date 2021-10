In partnership with Indiana Operation Lifesaver, the South Shore Line will once again be participating in National Rail Safety Week, Sept. 20-26, 2021, in which our teams will continue to spread awareness of rail safety to the surrounding communities in which we operate. On Sept. 23, 2021, SSL representatives will be present at Millennium Station throughout the morning commute, distributing educational materials about train and grade- crossing safety, answering any questions, and listening to commuters’ safety concerns. The blitzes are part of our ongoing efforts to raise awareness of the importance of safe behavior around our trains and tracks.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO