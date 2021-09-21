CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Irina Shayk Says Ex Bradley Cooper Is a 'Hands-On Dad' with Their Daughter Lea

By Christell Fatima M. Tudtud
Amomama
Amomama
 9 days ago

Russian model Irina Shayk praised actor Bradley Cooper for being a good father to their four-year-old daughter Lea despite their split. Read her statement below.

Two years after her split with Bradley Cooper, Russian model Irina Shayk still praises the actor for being a good father. The former couple shares four-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

Shayk and the 46-year-old "A Star Is Born" actor welcomed their only daughter in 2017. In a recent interview with Highsnobiety, Shayk shared nothing but good words for her ex-boyfriend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHBoH_0c2tfikm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAQys_0c2tfikm00

The 35-year-old model said Cooper is a responsible father, so much so that she would no longer bother to call the actor about Lea whenever their daughter hangs out with him. She said of Cooper:

"He's a full-on, hands-on dad — no nanny. Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks [and] I didn't call them once."

She and Cooper seem not interested in having someone to assist their daughter. The doting mom wants their little girl to learn to take responsibility at a young age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38RIFW_0c2tfikm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44WUnT_0c2tfikm00

Shayk admitted that she and the "American Sniper" actor are strict towards their daughter and that their parenting style includes teaching Lea about proper and respectful manners.

The top model previously worked in West's "Power" music video in 2010.

The international model, who grew up with strict Russian values, shared that they refrain from giving her gifts like toys if she refuses to obey her parents.

This isn't Shayk's first time publicly sharing her parenting methods with Cooper. Back in March, the Sports Illustrated model also described the Oscar-nominated actor as an amazing father.

The couple ended their relationship in 2019, but they continue co-parenting Lea. They had remained silent about their split as they focused their full attention on their daughter.

But the wind changed when Shayk spoke for the first time about her break-up with Cooper. She said life without the actor is new ground, but she has no regrets about their separation.

Following her split from Cooper, Shayk was linked to rapper Kanye West, the estranged husband of reality star Kim Kardashian. The pair was rumored to be dating after they were reportedly spotted together in France in June 2021.

Sources reportedly said that the hip-hop star thought Shayk was beautiful and that both have quietly seen each other for months. However, the alleged romance between the two ended last month.

The top model previously worked in West's "Power" music video in 2010. Shayk, who also walked in Kanye's Yeezy fashion show, recently responded that she's maintaining her dating life private.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Irina Shayk Glosses Over Kanye West Dating Rumors In New Interview

A couple of months ago, following Kim Kardashian filing for divorce from Kanye West, the Donda rapper was allegedly spotted spending his 44th birthday in France with supermodel Irina Shayk. Naturally, the rumor mill started spinning and didn't stop spinning until the story was that West and Shayk were interested...
CELEBRITIES
Highsnobiety

Irina Shayk Tells Us Which 5 Looks She's Loving Right Now

As part of the release of our latest HIGHStyle magazine, Irina Shayk steps in as a guest style editor for Highsnobiety, giving the lowdown on everything from her travel essentials to brands she loves right now. We also asked Irina what style regrets she had — she said none. I...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Irina Shayk
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Bradley Cooper
Highsnobiety

Irina Shayk, Michael Schumacher, PHIPPS, Kim Shui, and More

With the VMAs and New York Fashion Week in the proverbial bag following a few major shows, headline-worthy events and emerging must-knows, it was time for the next major moment in fashion: the Met Gala. Celebs stormed the red carpet, yielding shocking lows and the occasional high. Gigi flexed, Kim...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

Irina Shayk Just Addressed Those Kanye Dating Rumors And… I’m Listening

Kanye West and model Irina Shayk have stayed tight-lipped about their rumored relationship — and rumored breakup — and it looks like that isn’t changing anytime soon. In a Sept. 16 interview with Highsnobiety, Shayk opened up about keeping her relationships private, all while skillfully dodging a question about her reported involvement with West. “Tomorrow there is going to be a rumor that I’m dating my doorman, okay? Then after tomorrow, it’s going to be someone else,” she said. “Look, there’s always something there, and I’m just keeping it to myself.”
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Irina Shayk Awkwardly Skirted Around a Question About Her Rumored Fling with Kanye West

Irina Shayk just broke her silence on those Kanye West dating rumors — well, sort of. In a new interview with Highsnobiety's HIGHStyle, the model commented on speculation of a romantic relationship with the rapper, but didn't confirm nor deny any details. "Tomorrow there is going to be a rumor that I'm dating my doorman, okay? Then after tomorrow, it's going to be someone else," she told the magazine. "Look, there's always something there, and I'm just keeping it to myself." She went on to credit her discretion to her Russian background, explaining: "My grandma was a secret agent in WWII. I think private life should be private."
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Yes, Bradley Cooper Is Playing Jon Peters in the ‘Licorice Pizza’ Trailer

The first trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age film “Licorice Pizza” arrived today, and while there’s a lot to love about the first look at this new movie, the standout from this initial piece of marketing is Bradley Cooper. Bearded and wielding a Hulk-sized ego, Cooper steals the show as he chops up a pair of cars and asks the film’s young protagonist (played by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son Cooper Hoffman), “Do you know who I am? Do you know who my girlfriend is?” The young character replies, “Barbra Streisand,” but the trailer doesn’t go so far as to say the name of Cooper’s character.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Sports Illustrated#Russian#Highsnobiety#Instagram A#Kanye
POPSUGAR

Irina Shayk Looks Like She Stepped Straight Out of the '90s With Her New Pixie Haircut

Irina Shayk was full of surprises at Monday night's Met Gala. Known for her edgy street style and super-sleek bun, the model transformed into a flower girl for the event and casually debuted a fresh pixie cut in the process. While Shayk is often seen sporting the classic off-duty model look — long hair slicked back into a bun — her new hair is reminiscent of the '90s, particularly drawing inspiration from the iconic crop made famous by supermodel Linda Evangelista.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Highsnobiety

Irina Shayk Tells Us Her 10 Travel Essentials

As part of the release of our latest HIGHStyle magazine, Irina Shayk steps in as a guest style editor for Highsnobiety, giving the lowdown on everything from her travel essentials to brands she loves right now. We also asked Irina what style regrets she had. She said none. I travel...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
People

Blac Chyna Shares Photos of Daughter with Rob Kardashian: 'Dream Has Personality for Days'

Blac Chyna said this week that she "absolutely" wants more kids but she has to "make some more money" first. Blac Chyna is showcasing her daughter's quirky sense of humor. On Tuesday, the reality star, 33, shared a gallery of photos on Instagram featuring her 4½-year-old daughter Dream Renée, whom she shares with ex Rob Kardashian. In the snapshots, Dream poses in a colorful butterfly ensemble, making funny faces and playing on a scooter.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

See Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper in Nightmare Alley as first trailer is released

The first trailer for Guillermo del Toro's noir thriller starring Cate Blanchett, Bradley Cooper and Rooney Mara has been released. The film, adapted from William Lindsay Gresham's 1946 novel of the same name, follows Cooper as Stan Carlisle, an ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people by saying very little, as he crosses paths with Blanchett's Dr. Lilith Ritter, who is even more dangerous than he is.
MOVIES
purewow.com

Katie Holmes Shares Rare Pic of Suri in Daughters Day Tribute on IG

Katie Homes just shared a very touching tribute to her daughter. On Instagram, the 42-year-old actress posted an extremely rare throwback snap of her 15-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, in honor of National Daughters Day. In the pic, Holmes can be seen fixing a strap on her little girl's shoes, and in the caption, she added a string of red heart emojis. Naturally, fans couldn't help but gush over their special mother-daughter bond.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Irina Shayk Shines in Colorful Mugler Sequin Fishtail Dress With Sparkling Pumps at Paris Fashion Week

Irina Shayk rocked a gown nearly 25 years old to the Mugler exhibit during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday night at the opening of the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition. She wore a Mugler dress from its 1997 couture collection. The dress included a plunging neckline and a fishtail design. The gown featured a multicolored patterned print and a sequined detail along with a flowing train. Shayk also added a pair of sheer black gloves as she posed on the red carpet ahead of the event. The Russian runway star wore closed-toed heels with her dramatic gown. The heels were dark with multicolored sparkles...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
firstsportz.com

Devin Booker’s Girlfriend Kendall Jenner Glamorizes Fans at Met Gala 2021

Met Gala is known to be the biggest fashion event of the year and in 2021 it was hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where many celebrities came to the event in their most astonishing and fashionable outfits. Among which was Devin Booker’s reported girlfriend Kendall Jenner, who charmed all the media and fans with her stunning outfit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
357K+
Followers
32K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy