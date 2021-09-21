Irina Shayk Says Ex Bradley Cooper Is a 'Hands-On Dad' with Their Daughter Lea

Russian model Irina Shayk praised actor Bradley Cooper for being a good father to their four-year-old daughter Lea despite their split. Read her statement below.

Two years after her split with Bradley Cooper, Russian model Irina Shayk still praises the actor for being a good father. The former couple shares four-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

Shayk and the 46-year-old "A Star Is Born" actor welcomed their only daughter in 2017. In a recent interview with Highsnobiety, Shayk shared nothing but good words for her ex-boyfriend.

The 35-year-old model said Cooper is a responsible father, so much so that she would no longer bother to call the actor about Lea whenever their daughter hangs out with him. She said of Cooper:

"He's a full-on, hands-on dad — no nanny. Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks [and] I didn't call them once."

She and Cooper seem not interested in having someone to assist their daughter. The doting mom wants their little girl to learn to take responsibility at a young age.

Shayk admitted that she and the "American Sniper" actor are strict towards their daughter and that their parenting style includes teaching Lea about proper and respectful manners.

The international model, who grew up with strict Russian values, shared that they refrain from giving her gifts like toys if she refuses to obey her parents.

This isn't Shayk's first time publicly sharing her parenting methods with Cooper. Back in March, the Sports Illustrated model also described the Oscar-nominated actor as an amazing father.

The couple ended their relationship in 2019, but they continue co-parenting Lea. They had remained silent about their split as they focused their full attention on their daughter.

But the wind changed when Shayk spoke for the first time about her break-up with Cooper. She said life without the actor is new ground, but she has no regrets about their separation.

Following her split from Cooper, Shayk was linked to rapper Kanye West, the estranged husband of reality star Kim Kardashian. The pair was rumored to be dating after they were reportedly spotted together in France in June 2021.

Sources reportedly said that the hip-hop star thought Shayk was beautiful and that both have quietly seen each other for months. However, the alleged romance between the two ended last month.

The top model previously worked in West's "Power" music video in 2010. Shayk, who also walked in Kanye's Yeezy fashion show, recently responded that she's maintaining her dating life private.