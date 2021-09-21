Knox County Stays with Lowest Positive Covid Rate in Area
Knox County has remained the only county with single-digit positive Covid tests. The County’s percentage has now dropped to 7.6 percent, with two more new cases in the latest report by the Indiana State Department of Health. However, state officials report one Knox County Covid-related death, bringing the state’s overall Covid death toll to 104. The reported death in Knox County is one of only three reported by the ISDH in their latest update.www.wuzr.com
