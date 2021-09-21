CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Warwick, RI

Quezada's last-minute goal lifts Moses Brown girls over West Warwick

providencejournal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeilly Quezada headed in a Lily Miller corner with 30 seconds left on the clock, lifting Moses Brown to a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over West Warwick. The Wizards had taken a two-goal lead on scores by Candace Nunes and Samantha Strain. But the Quakers fought back to tie it on tallies by Hannah Prescott and Maya Mills in the second half. Tori Bird was outstanding in net for West Warwick, finishing with 13 saves. Moses Brown netminder Paige Durant was also strong, stopping seven.

www.providencejournal.com

