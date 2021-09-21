CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tentative NK Teacher Contract Details Released

wuzr.com
 9 days ago

North Knox Schools superintendent Darrell Bobe released details of a raise in teacher pay for the next two years. Starting with contract ratification, North Knox teachers will move from $36,000 to start, to $39,250. The top salary cap will move from $68,914 to $71,668. In the 2022-23 school year, the amount raises to $40,000 for teachers starting in 2021-22. The new maximum amount is $74,418. The contract also adds media and Spanish sponsors, as well as some new grant coaches.

